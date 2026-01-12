Amanda Seyfried's 2026 Golden Globes Manicure Is the Ultimate Winter Chrome
Taking notes.
Most Amanda Seyfried fans will say they've been following her since Mean Girls. Not to brag, but I've been along for her ride since way before that. We're both from Allentown, Pennsylvania (she went to my rival high school), so I paid a little extra attention when a girl from my small suburb landed a role on All My Children, the soap I watched religiously with my mom growing up.
Then came Karen Smith, Mamma Mia, Jennifer's Body, Letters to Juliet, and The Dropout. But this past year, her starring roles have landed her not one, but two (!!) 2026 Golden Globes nominations. The first is for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in The Testament of Anne Lee, and the second is for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Long Bright River. That said, it's no surprise she pulled out all the stops for her beauty look.
Her manicure was my personal favorite part. Working with celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo, she landed on an absolutely perfect winter chome shade: Dazzle Dry's Artisan, an off-white iridescent polish with a blue undertone.
"I envisioned Amanda in something chic—classic, yet hinting at a new red-carpet direction through a soft iridescent shimmer," Kudo exclusively tells Marie Claire. Seyfried's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, had the same vision. "She immediately loved the soft white, iridescent shade “Artisan” from my kit—it paired beautifully with Amanda’s white, angelic gown. I was excited that Elizabeth wanted to elevate the look rather than stay traditional."
Add a clean, square shape, trimmed cuticles, and the high-shine finish of Dazzle Dry (it has a five-minute dry time, which couldn't be more perfect for red-carpet chaos), and her mani was Golden Globes-ready.
She completed the look with a sleek, side part updo (she went for a sleek approach when the rest of the red carpet was embracing a messier aesthetic), and soft, natural makeup.
To shop her 2026 Golden Globes look, scroll ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.