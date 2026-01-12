Most Amanda Seyfried fans will say they've been following her since Mean Girls. Not to brag, but I've been along for her ride since way before that. We're both from Allentown, Pennsylvania (she went to my rival high school), so I paid a little extra attention when a girl from my small suburb landed a role on All My Children, the soap I watched religiously with my mom growing up.

Then came Karen Smith, Mamma Mia, Jennifer's Body, Letters to Juliet, and The Dropout. But this past year, her starring roles have landed her not one, but two (!!) 2026 Golden Globes nominations. The first is for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in The Testament of Anne Lee, and the second is for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Long Bright River. That said, it's no surprise she pulled out all the stops for her beauty look.

Her manicure was my personal favorite part. Working with celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo, she landed on an absolutely perfect winter chome shade: Dazzle Dry's Artisan, an off-white iridescent polish with a blue undertone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I envisioned Amanda in something chic—classic, yet hinting at a new red-carpet direction through a soft iridescent shimmer," Kudo exclusively tells Marie Claire. Seyfried's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, had the same vision. "She immediately loved the soft white, iridescent shade “Artisan” from my kit—it paired beautifully with Amanda’s white, angelic gown. I was excited that Elizabeth wanted to elevate the look rather than stay traditional."

Add a clean, square shape, trimmed cuticles, and the high-shine finish of Dazzle Dry (it has a five-minute dry time, which couldn't be more perfect for red-carpet chaos), and her mani was Golden Globes-ready.

Image 1 of 3 A behind the scenes look at Amanda Seyfried's manicure. (Image credit: Emi Kudo) (Image credit: Emi Kudo) (Image credit: Emi Kudo)

She completed the look with a sleek, side part updo (she went for a sleek approach when the rest of the red carpet was embracing a messier aesthetic), and soft, natural makeup.

To shop her 2026 Golden Globes look, scroll ahead.