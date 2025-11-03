I'm not a fan of winter. I will never truly adapt to the cold, dark days and the constant dry skin. But there is a silver lining: I'm a big fan of the best winter 2025 nail trends—and never deny myself the treat of a manicure once the chill sets in. I usually keep things simple with a short nail and a moody hue to match my seasonal depression, or I opt for some holiday nail art. However, this year's winter manicure trends have me excited to change things up.

For nail shapes? We can bid farewell to Sabrina Carpenter's beloved short square nails in favor of longer almond and oval shapes. But color-wise, we're sticking to the status quo. "We tend to lean into darker tones for the winter months naturally," says Natalie Minerva, OPI Global Brand Ambassador and nail artist. So it's safe to say the deep reds, chocolate browns, shades of dark green, and midnight blue aren't going anywhere.

But! Prepare to shake things up with bold designs and a healthy dose of nostalgia (indie sleaze French tips, anyone?). "Frozen pastels bring that airy feel, polka dots and lines add playful minimalism, soap nails give the dewy, glass-skin shine everyone loves, and organic metallics blend nature and glamour for a warm glow," says Sofia Mazur, nail artist and educator.

Ahead, the experts share what winter manicure trends are breaking the ice this season and how to master each look.

Blooming Gel

A post shared by Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Stylist (@enamelle) A photo posted by on

With marble, crocodile, and smoke effects nail designs blowing up, blooming gel is booming. "Blooming is when you put the gel on your brush and drop it so it 'blooms,'" says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein. "Blooming gel allows the gel to move without the color connecting, that’s why crocodile works so well with it, it stays where you put it, but then blooms. You want it to hit the light (when you cure) and lock when you want it. The light will solidify the design in place."

However, she notes that these looks can only be achieved with gel, not lacquer. Gerstein explains that all you have to do is drop the colors of your choice into the blooming gel. "Say you want a base of pink, apply that first and then apply the blooming gel, followed by the color you want to 'bloom', which gets put down on top of the blooming gel."

GAOY Gaoy Nail Blooming Gel $6.99 on Amazon

Aura Nails

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | nail artist & content creator (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

"The aura manicure is evolving into a soft-focus, spiritual statement this winter," says Queenie Nguyen, celebrity and editorial manicurist. "It’s all about diffused color that radiates from the center of the nail, delivering a dreamy gradient that mimics energy fields or light halos." To achieve this look for winter, she recommends starting with a deep base color (since darker hues are typically popular during the winter), then adding a beige or white at the center "for that radiant glow-from-within effect," and sealing it all in with a high-shine top coat.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frozen Pastels

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

While moody hues might be a hallmark of winter, a twist on pastels is coming for the cooler months. "A mix of soft, icy, translucent shades like lilac haze, baby blue, and milky pink, almost like frost melting under sunlight, is trending," says Mazur. "It feels light, dreamy, and clean." The chrome finish makes it elegant, effortless, and wearable for every season. We’ve seen soft, sheer pastels take over red carpets. Zendaya’s barely-there lilac manicure at the Met Gala and Hailey Bieber’s frosted baby blue nails during fashion week. The kind of polish that looks expensive in any lighting.

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish - 716 Lucy Baby Blue $35 at Sephora

Tortoise Shell

(Image credit: Natalie Minerva)

Tortoise shell is an iconic pattern, and it's a natural choice as colors like chocolate brown become popular again. "Tortoise shell will forever be a winter staple because it's a way to wear design while still being considerably neutral," says Minerva.

OPI Xpress/on Long Press on Nails - This Turtle ​bytes $15.99 at Ulta

Moody Tones

Manicure in OPI Malaga Wine (Image credit: Townhouse)

It wouldn't be a winter manicure trend report if deep, rich hues weren't involved. "This season’s palette is beautifully indulgent," says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of Townhouse. "Deep cherry reds, velvety espresso tones, and rich chocolate browns bring instant warmth and depth, mirroring the sumptuous textures of winter dressing. On nails, these shades feel timeless yet contemporary." She notes that with a glossy topcoat, anyone can achieve a sleek, polished finish, or opt for a matte finish for a velvety effect.

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - Malaga Wine $11.99 at Ulta

Soap Nails

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

Soap nails are back again as a classic and minimalist option to the glam and glitter of the winter holidays. This trend is characterized by "glossy, translucent nails with a slightly milky hue that glow just like the surface of a soap bubble and are often done with sheer gels and soft semi-transparent colors or bases," says Mazur. They’re fresh, clean, and chic. This kind of nail never goes out of style.

Mineral Fusion Mineral Fusion Nail Polish, Pale Pink $9.99 on Amazon

Polka Dot Revival

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

Polka dots have been riding a wave of popularity since summer—and that's not changing anytime soon. "Playful yet elegant, the polka dot is having a moment," says Huber-Millet. "From tiny, scattered dots on sheer nude bases to bold contrasts in monochrome or metallic, this trend feels both nostalgic and fresh."

Mazur agrees, stating that "playful minimalist patterns, tiny dots, subtle lines, micro-grids, and curves placed over neutral or sheer bases" are blowing up. "Simple shapes tell a story of confidence and style, making even short nails look editorial," she says. "About polka dots and geometry in general, this minimal-graphic look popped up on the Prada and Miu Miu runways, with micro dots and thin stripes over nude bases."

Velvet Nails

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | nail artist & content creator (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

If you don't love glitter for a holiday manicure, you can still get in the spirit with a more velvet finish. "The velvet nail trend continues its reign — especially in jewel tones like deep emerald, amethyst, and navy," says Nguyen. "The reflective magnetic shimmer mimics crushed velvet fabric, giving instant holiday glam without glitter fallout."

Orly Harry Potter Magnetic Nail Lacquer - Cauldron Smoke $14 on Ulta

Indie Sleaze Comeback

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) A photo posted by on

Nostalgia hits big. It can be seen in the beauty trends of the last few years (side parts! blue eyeshadow!), but this winter, the indie sleaze era is making a 360 comeback. "I can't explain it, but OPI's Tempted to Lick-Orice is giving 'Indie Sleaze Winter' to me, and it's so nostalgic," says Minerva. Along with this, the matte and gloss combination of the era is making a comeback this winter, too. "Speaking of Indie Sleaze, a big early nail art trend was having a matte finish with gloss detailing, and I've been seeing that pop up in editorials again," she says.

OPI Holiday Nail Lacquer Collection - Tempted to Lick-Orice $11.99 on Ulta

Long, Refined Shapes

(Image credit: Townhouse)

When the seasons change, so do popular nail shapes. "As winter arrives, we’re seeing a move toward longer, sculpted nail shapes that feel feminine and refined," says Huber-Millet. She's noticing a resurgence in almond and oval shapes, which she says are flattering and great for those who love intricate nail art.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Artist A natural born nail artist, Elle Gerstein opened her own business at age 17, with over 80 clients per week. Now one of the industry's top artists, Elle is world renowned for her cutting-edge nail shaping, and her understanding of color, texture and trends. For Elle, nail styling means creating the ultimate glamour. Her celebrity clientele includes Lindsay Lohan, Blake Lively, and Kelly Ripa.

Queenie Nguyen Celebrity and Editorial Manicurist Queenie Nguyen is a celebrity and editorial manicurist based in Los Angeles, California specializing in natural nails and contemporary nail art. She’s known for her trendsetting nail art spotted on the red carpet, top publications, and major beauty and fashion campaigns. Queenie is the artist behind nail looks for A-List actresses Saoirse Ronan, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Alba, Anna Kendrick, and top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel.

Sofiia Mazur Nail Artist and Educator Sofiia is a nail artist and educator, originally from Ukraine. She began her career in nails at a young age and graduated her first student at 17, quickly discovering her passion for teaching. Over the years, Sofi worked hard to develop her own unique technique, perfecting it to offer the best results for her clients and students. She is now the proud owner of her own nail studio, where she continues to share her knowledges with others. She's located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is on a mission to introduce dry e-file "russian manicure" - a technique which is such a niche in the United States. Sofi is dedicated to teaching safe, advanced techniques and taking the U.S. nail industry to the next level!

Juanita Huber-Millet Founder of Townhouse Salon Juanita Huber-Millet launched Townhouse with one goal: to elevate the nail salon experience. Townhouse has thrown away the rulebook and reinvented it for the modern age, using years of industry research to perfect every aspect from start to finish. Say hello to flawless treatments, beautiful salons, and impeccable service that you can rely on every time.