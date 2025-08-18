I'm a basic French manicure girl through and through, but Megan Fox may have just inspired me to add a little more drama to my set the next time I visit my nail tech. The actor is never one to shy away from adding some dramatic flair to her manicures, and her most recent bejeweled chrome look is probably as maximalist as it gets.

Over the weekend, Fox's longtime manicurist, Brittany Boyce, shared a photo of her new set via Instagram. In the photo, her nails feature a shiny, silver chrome finish with multicolored jewels glue to the top of each nail. Each finger is embellished with several jewels, all of which came in different shapes and color, and they were added on in an abstract pattern.

A post shared by NAILS OF LA (@nails_of_la) A photo posted by on

Boyce has been the brain behind a number of Fox's complex manicures and nail designs lately. Back in May, she wore a manicure that featured angel artwork painted over a baby pink base color and a border made of 3D gel and silver chrome, and after that, she wore hot pink airbrush nails in a coffin shape that were embellished with tiny metal balls on each side. It's looking like I might need to add Megan Fox to my nail inspiration mood board.

Read ahead to see how you can get the bejeweled look at home.