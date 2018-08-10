image
The Blonde Hair Dictionary: Defining Every Gilded Shade Under the Sun

From the same author that brought you "How to Have More Fun 101."

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Google "blonde hair," and you'll see millions and millions of hair photos, none of which look at all the same. And that's because "blonde" is a very broad term that's applied to virtually any hue that's lighter than brown, making for a very confusing conversation with your colorist. To de-mystify the lingo, we broke down virtually every gilded hue across the vast blonde spectrum, so you know exactly what to ask for at your next hair appointment.

1 of 40
image
Getty Images
Vanilla Blonde

Zoë Kravitz has been on a hair journey of late—first, she shaved her hair into a buzzcut, then bleached it blonde, before softening the brassy hue to this creamy vanilla shade.

2 of 40
image
Getty Images
Peach-y Blonde

Emma Stone swapped her signature red hair for this pale-blonde hue that's ever so slightly peach-tinged (peep those subtle blush lowlights).

3 of 40
image
Getty Images
Chestnut Blonde

Think of this warm blonde as The Dress of colors—some will swear it's light brown, others will claim it's dark blonde, and yet a third group will tell you to stop critiquing Beyoncé altogether, because it's Beyoncé.

4 of 40
image
Getty Images
Light Brown-Blonde

Amber Heard's three-inches of brown roots are made purposeful, not forgetful, thanks to itty-bitty, hand-painted blonde highlights that start at her hairline and snake their way back.

5 of 40
image
Getty Images
Practically-Strawberry Blonde

In an ultra-cool, French-girl fashion, Clémence Poésy takes the concept of strawberry blonde and cranks it up to a billion.

6 of 40
image
Getty Images
Blush Blonde

To keep light-blonde shades from washing you out, add in some blush undertones, as seen in Julia Roberts' waves, to give a natural warmth to your face.

7 of 40
image
Getty Images
Gradient Blonde

If you look past the Flock of Seagulls hairdo and focus only on the color, you'll see that Margot Robbie's hair has a perfectly smooth gradient of blonde, from honey at the roots to butter at the ends.

8 of 40
image
Getty Images
Icy Blonde

One of the coolest new hues of the season is Cara Delevingne's take on white-blonde: a platinum white and silver shade that immediately illuminates her face.

9 of 40
image
Golden Platinum

Gwen Stefani's signature bright shade, with definitively warm, almost bronze-y undertones, is the epitome of Old Hollywood glam.

10 of 40
image
Getty Images
Caramel Blonde

Ciara's mix of butterscotch- and caramel-colored highlights gives new meaning to the phrase "good enough to eat."

11 of 40
image
Getty Images
Champagne Blonde

A subdued, creamy blonde that's also infused with platinum and golden accents? That's cause for a champagne celebration.

12 of 40
image
Getty Images
Opalescent Blonde

Alright, technically this iridescent pearl color walks the "white" line, but it still falls into the blonde category thanks to its mix of platinum blonde, light blue, and purple highlights.

13 of 40
image
Getty Images
Cream Soda Blonde

This gorgeous hue is the result of blending ash-blonde tones with golden-blonde shades, making it flattering on all skin tones.

14 of 40
image
Getty Images
Spotlight Blonde

See Poppy Delevingne's bright-blonde hair? See how it looks like she's standing in a perpetual spotlight? That's the result of clean, mega-white dye, with pale-blonde toner.

15 of 40
image
Frosted Blonde

Usually reserved for boy bands of the early aughts, frosted highlights are made cool again when paired with dark roots and choppy layers, à la Scarlett Johansson.

16 of 40
image
Getty Images
Buttercream Blonde

Carey Mulligan's flaxen lowlights with creamy highlights help add even more texture to her cropped hairstyle.

17 of 40
image
Getty Images
Golden Blonde

Charlize Theron's muted take on golden blonde gleams against her porcelain skin.

18 of 40
image
Getty Images
Silver Blonde

Ellie Goulding gives blonde a heavy-metal twist with this sterling wash.

19 of 40
image
Bright Golden Blonde

Blonde shades can go brassy fast, so make like Kate Hudson and ask for a dye with cool undertones, rather than warm, for a non-orange finish.

20 of 40
image
Getty Images
Root-y Blonde

There's nothing wrong with skipping a color appointment when those dark roots make your blonde look that much better.

21 of 40
image
Getty Images
Sandy Blonde

Sunny highlights illuminate Reese Witherspoon's sandy base shade.

22 of 40
image
Getty Images
Baby Blonde

The platinum micro-highlights framing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's face give her a fresh, youthful look.

23 of 40
image
Beach Blonde

Blake Lively's sun-kissed highlights are just dark enough to trick you into thinking they're real.

24 of 40
image
Getty Images
Chestnut Blonde

This dirty blend of light brown and blonde complements Gigi Hadid's rosy, summer glow.

25 of 40
image
Getty Images
Neutral Blonde

Neutral colors create a blend between warm and cool shades. This nude blonde color mimics Seyfried's natural tones, as if she hadn't dyed her hair at all.

26 of 40
image
Brushed-On Bright Blonde

Ashley Olsen's colorist deserves a medal! Her chunky, painterly highlights are striking, yet natural looking.

27 of 40
image
Golden Dirty Blonde

January Jones upgrades her dirty blonde mane with slashes of golden highlights.

28 of 40
image
Getty Images
Rose Gold Blonde

Color chameleon Katy Perry goes for a subtler shade of rose gold that's a combination of pastel pink and blonde. The more platinum the base is, the more iridescent the resulting hue will be.

29 of 40
image
Blorange

Sienna Miller walks a chic line between blonde, pink, and orange without it feeling (can't believe we're saying this) too unnatural.

30 of 40
image
Gingery Blonde

Blonde has always been Rachel McAdam's go-to color, but our favorite iteration is this version with a warm ginger tint.

