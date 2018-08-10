The Blonde Hair Dictionary: Defining Every Gilded Shade Under the Sun

Google "blonde hair," and you'll see millions and millions of hair photos, none of which look at all the same. And that's because "blonde" is a very broad term that's applied to virtually any hue that's lighter than brown, making for a very confusing conversation with your colorist. To de-mystify the lingo, we broke down virtually every gilded hue across the vast blonde spectrum, so you know exactly what to ask for at your next hair appointment.