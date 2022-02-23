The Best in Beauty From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Time to refill that makeup bag.

In case you missed it, Nordstrom is holding its annual winter sale now through February 27, which means that you can buy a myriad of beauty products at dramatically slashed prices. This includes skincare, makeup, fragrance, and even hair and beauty tools like curling irons and facial rollers. 

If you're like me, you've only just begun to emerge from your pandemic-induced extended hibernation, so that makeup bag is looking a little light. You may be ready to shop, but with countless products to choose from on the Nordstrom site, it can be hard to pinpoint what to add to your cart.

I've said this before and I'll say it again, friends: I've got you. I scoured Nordstrom's site for the very best beauty items they've included in their sale and rounded them up here for you. Happy shopping!

IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream Set

Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate® Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Fragrance Spray

IT Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Lash, Liner & Brow Set

Herbivore Botanicals Jade Roller Smoothing Skin Trio (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Estée Lauder Pure Color Desire Crème Lipstick

MAC Cosmetics Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lipstick Set

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Set

Sisley Paris All Day All Year Discovery Program

Patchology Mistletoes Foot Exfoliation & Hydration Set

Stila Cherished Kitten Eye, Lip & Cheek Set

Cardea Auset Gold Hour Body Oil

Stila Pixel Perfect Concealer

IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin With Confidence Set

Saturday Skin Green Tea + Gardenia Fruit Hand Sanitizing Mist

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Toilette Set

Shiseido Future Solution LX Discovery Skin Care Set

Sisley Paris Sisleÿa Radiance Anti-Aging Concentrate

Kate Somerville Kx™ Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Expert All-Day Long Flawless Skincare Foundation

Kopari Brilliant Body Skin Care Set

Tangent GC Perfumed Liquid Soap

Briogeo Tropical Hair-adise Nourishing Hydration Hair Care Set

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

