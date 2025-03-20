Selena Gomez’s Curly Lob Could Double as a Bridal Hairstyle
Romantic, flirty, and trendy—what’s not to love?
Selena Gomez is a walking billboard for the espresso brunette hair color trend. On Mar. 19, the entrepreneur was spotted out and about in New York City, where she continues to promote her new album I Said I Love You First. The occasion seemed to double as a date night for Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco, as the star was clad in a gorgeous monochromatic brown outfit. The base layer started with a classic pair of blue jeans and a sheer brown top that showed off her matching bra. She completed the look with an oversized bomber jacket, satin pointed-toe pumps, and gold accessories. All the touches of brown in her outfit perfectly accentuated her hair color, making her curled lob look nothing short of deliciously expensive. It was also, dare I say, an ideal look for a future bride...
Gomez has been rocking her natural brunette hair color for a while now. Still, the star can often be seen in some form of an updo, as is evidenced by her sleek bun for the 2025 BAFTAs as well as the Palm Springs International Film Awards, and her side-part updo for the premiere of her most recent film, Emilia Perez. That being said, the star opted to let her hair down and add curls to her lob haircut, using a soft-brown smoky eye to make her shiny brunette strands stand out even more.
Curls are an easy way to take your everyday hairstyle up a notch, as the technique never fails to help your hair look polished and glam. In Gomez’s case, not only did her hair stay perfectly intact all night, but the shine factor made her hair look incredibly healthy. If you're hoping to recreate the look, these are a few staples that I swear by to get the Selena Gomez curls of your dreams.
An easy hack to shiny hair? Finishing your style with an oil. This argan formula from Shea Moisture will not only make your strands glimmer but with nourish them from the root, too.
This is hands-down my favorite curling tool. It comes with three interchangeable wands at different sizes to allow you to get any curl type you want.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
