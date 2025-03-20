Selena Gomez Romanticizes the Bomber Jacket Trend in a Sheer Mesh Turtleneck for Date Night With Benny Blanco
She's fallen head over heels for these trending colors, textures, and silhouettes.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for their joint album release in their best date-night ensembles yet. Just ahead of Friday's big rollout, the pair crashed an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers to debut another track—"Bluest Flame"—from their forthcoming record, I Said I Love You First. The two were spotted outside the venue on Mar. 19 in contrasting couple outfits that perfectly summed up their dynamic.
Gomez had nothing to hide in a sheer chocolate brown mesh turtleneck layered with a nude Victoria's Secret bra. She bundled up in the bomber jacket trend with a waxed burgundy leather number decked out with puffy padding, gold hardware, and biker-inspired details. The beauty mogul matched her see-through top to a brown suede belt with an exaggerated gold buckle from Aureum Collective.
In addition to tapping fall's wine-red and Mocha Mousse color palette, as well as textural trends around suede accessories and naked dressing, the pop star's look spoke to the resurgence of '80s jewelry with a set of chunky gold hoop earrings from Bruna The Label. She finished the outfit with her favorite dressy-meets-casual combination: straight-leg jeans and pointy pumps. Here, she coordinated her belt and turtleneck with a shiny brown satin stiletto heel. In her bubble bath pink manicured hands, the billionaire clutched a black leather bucket bag from Saint Laurent.
Blanco, on the other hand, looked like a walking mural. The quirky producer embraced the shacket trend in a pale blue button-down embroidered with religious imagery, Jiffy Lube patches, and reflective shoulder pads. He styled the statement piece with a mint green ribbed shirt, several gold chain necklaces, and turquoise tie-dyed pants cinched with a colorful rope belt. Black leather cowboy boots lent a Western spin to the chaotic ensemble.
Much like Justin and Hailey Bieber, or Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their differences through fashion. They'e living proof that love really does transcend everything—even mismatched senses of personal style.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
