Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for their joint album release in their best date-night ensembles yet. Just ahead of Friday's big rollout, the pair crashed an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers to debut another track—"Bluest Flame"—from their forthcoming record, I Said I Love You First. The two were spotted outside the venue on Mar. 19 in contrasting couple outfits that perfectly summed up their dynamic.

Gomez had nothing to hide in a sheer chocolate brown mesh turtleneck layered with a nude Victoria's Secret bra. She bundled up in the bomber jacket trend with a waxed burgundy leather number decked out with puffy padding, gold hardware, and biker-inspired details. The beauty mogul matched her see-through top to a brown suede belt with an exaggerated gold buckle from Aureum Collective.

A photo of Selena Gomez styling a burgundy bomber jacket with a sheer brown turtleneck, belted jeans, and brown satin heels.

Selena Gomez styles a burgundy bomber jacket with a sheer brown turtleneck, belted jeans, and brown satin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to tapping fall's wine-red and Mocha Mousse color palette, as well as textural trends around suede accessories and naked dressing, the pop star's look spoke to the resurgence of '80s jewelry with a set of chunky gold hoop earrings from Bruna The Label. She finished the outfit with her favorite dressy-meets-casual combination: straight-leg jeans and pointy pumps. Here, she coordinated her belt and turtleneck with a shiny brown satin stiletto heel. In her bubble bath pink manicured hands, the billionaire clutched a black leather bucket bag from Saint Laurent.

Blanco, on the other hand, looked like a walking mural. The quirky producer embraced the shacket trend in a pale blue button-down embroidered with religious imagery, Jiffy Lube patches, and reflective shoulder pads. He styled the statement piece with a mint green ribbed shirt, several gold chain necklaces, and turquoise tie-dyed pants cinched with a colorful rope belt. Black leather cowboy boots lent a Western spin to the chaotic ensemble.

A photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showing off their couple style by crashing a screening of Spring Breakers in New York City.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco show off their couple style by crashing a screening of Spring Breakers in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Justin and Hailey Bieber, or Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their differences through fashion. They'e living proof that love really does transcend everything—even mismatched senses of personal style.

