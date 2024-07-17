The next installment of Only Murders in the Building may as well be called Only Icons in the Building, considering star Selena Gomez's latest feat!

After three seasons, Gomez has finally earned her first-ever acting Emmy nomination. The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 17, with Gomez receiving a nod for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the dry, quick-witted podcaster Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu comedy.

In the past, her OMITB costars Martin Short and Steve Martin were up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2022 and 2023 and she supported them at the awards ceremonies. Gomez, meanwhile, had solely been recognized for her work as an executive producer on the show about a sleuthing odd throuple, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series both years.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage on Only Murders in the Building season 3. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 15, Gomez will compete against Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Hacks' Jean Smart, Loot's Maya Rudolph, and Palm Royale's Kristen Wiig. The singer/actress' nomination marks the fourth time ever that a Latina performer has been recognized in the category, following Rita Morena in 1985 for 9 to 5, America Ferrera's two Ugly Betty nods in 2007 and 2008, and last year, with Jenna Ortega in Wednesday.

While Selenators are busy on social media showing love for the star—and noting how overdue her OMITB nomination is, considering it's for season 3—she also makes history with this year's Emmys. As OMITB was again nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Gomez is now officially the most-nominated Latina producer in the category, with three total producing nods to her name. As reported by Variety, the star, who is of Mexican descent, comes just ahead of Cuban producer Marlis Pujol, who was recognized for The Kominsky Method in 2020 and 2021, and Salma Hayek, who was honored for her work producing Ugly Betty in 2007.

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

OMITB is one of the most-nominated show at the forthcoming awards show. The Bear, which is competing with its second season that aired in June 2023, received a whopping 23 nominations, while the popular whodunnit garnered 21 total, including acting nods for Martin, Short, and season 3 new addition Meryl Streep, as well.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category, OMITB is up against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Hulu series is set to return for its highly anticipated season 4 on August 27, meaning new episodes will arrive ahead of the September 15th Emmy Awards.