20 Failsafe Products Marie Claire Editors Are Stocking Up On at Sephora's Huge Savings Event

Every year come spring, a few things bring me some much-needed joy. Putting my puffer coats in storage, seeing the cherry blossoms in Central Park, and going on afternoon Hot Girl Walks are among them. But being the beauty fan that I am, there's one event that has me the most fired up about the new season: Sephora's Savings Event. The can't-miss sale only happens twice a year, which means you'll have to wait months to score savings this good again.



Here's the lowdown: Sephora Rouge members can access the sale for its entire duration starting on April 5 and earn a 20 percent discount. Both Sephora VIB and Insider members can start shopping the sale on April 9 and will earn 15 and 10 percent discounts, respectively. The sale ends for everyone on April 15. Sephora's in-house beauty line, Sephora Collection (which includes my favorite pencil eyeliner and lip plumper, by the way), will also be a whopping 30 percent off the entirety of the sale. Sephora is also throwing in free shipping for all Insider members, no minimum purchase required. Use the code YAYSAVE at checkout to get your discount.



Basically: This sale is too good to pass up. I'm using it as an opportunity to not only restock my holy grail products but also grab the new beauty launches I've been dying to try. Keep scrolling to shop all of the products currently in my cart, plus a few favorites from the rest of the Marie Claire team. (The prices you see below reflect the full price before the discount is applied.)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush $26 at Sephora After seeing the gorgeous glow these new powder blushes left on Whitney Simmons and Selena Gomez, I knew I had to get my hands on one. This blush is frankly a genius invention, combining Rare Beauty's Liquid Luminizer and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush into an easily blendable powder formula. Like many other Rare Beauty products, I'm willing to bet this will become a hit, so add your favorite shade to your cart ASAP.

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15 at Sephora The best lipsticks don't have to cost you much. In fact, this editor-loved liquid lipstick will only set you back $12 during Sephora's sale. MC's Beauty Writer, Gabrielle Ulubay (who always shows up to the office wearing a stunning lip shade, by the way), is "obsessed" with this ultra-pigmented pick. So much so that she impulsively bought five of them the other week.

Sephora Deluxe Best-Selling Mini Perfume Sampler Set $90 at Sephora If you aren't checking out Sephora Favorites, the retailers' curated gift set selection, you are seriously missing out on good deals. This set, for instance, includes seven (!!!) deluxe perfume samples, which include cult favorites like Phlur's Missing Person, Carolina Herrera's Good Girl, and Gucci's Bloom. What makes this set really worth it, though, is the voucher you get for a free full-size bottle of any of the perfumes included in the set, all of which are nearly $90 themselves. Talk about a steal of a deal.

L'Occitane Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil $52 at Sephora Once you try this top-rated body oil, you'll never want to go back to body lotions. This lightweight oil immediately hydrates while also working to firm the skin and improve the look of stretch marks. However, its smell is what really has shoppers obsessed. MC's E-Commerce Analytics Manager, Kate Schofield, says it "smells divine," while nearly every five-star review on Sephora praises its almond and vanilla scent.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Airwash™ Dry Shampoo $48 at Sephora As a thin, oily-haired girlie, I keep the best dry shampoos in my arsenal at all times. So when I heard about K18's new innovative take on the hero product, my interest was piqued. This non-aerosol dry shampoo cleans hair with the brand's clinically-proven odorBIND™molecule, which recognizes and eliminates bad odors for days after application. This one also doesn't leave behind any buildup, white cast, or heavy fragrances. Color me impressed.

Sephora Collection Waterproof 12hr Retractable Eyeliner Pencil $13 at Sephora Whether you apply eyeliner to your waterline, either as a subtle cat-eye or to draw graphic shapes, use this affordable pencil to do it all. It has a creamy, ultra-smooth formula that glides, so you won't have to worry about tugging or skipping, ruining your perfected straight lines. You get a bit of playtime with this liner, too, so you can get creative with your shapes before it sets. What's better is that it comes in nearly every shade and finish you can think of, so why not stock up on a fun color or two when it's on sale?

Sephora Collection Essential Eye Makeup Brush Set $29 at Sephora Don't underestimate the importance of quality beauty tools—any makeup artist will tell you your finished result is only as good as your brushes. Thankfully, the brushes from Sephora's in-house line are top-of-the-line and won't cost you a fortune. This set is in the makeup bag of Marie Claire's E-Commerce Analytics Manager, Kate Schofield, who attests, "This set has all the essential eye brushes I need and have held up over time. No lost bristles and still work good as new."

KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Edp Intense $100 at Sephora I've been dying to get my hands on it since I heard about this buzzy fragrance a year or so ago. I'm a gourmand lover through and through, so this sweet blend of pistachio, hazelnut, and marshmallow is right up my alley. Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, this delicious perfume is already sitting in my cart anticipating the sale's live date.

Shark Beauty Flexstyle® Malibu Pink Pro Curls Limited Edition Multi-Styler $299 at Sephora I've spoken at length about my love for the Shark FlexStyle to anyone who will listen. To sum up its main draw, this single device can replace all of your beauty tools and make it easy to do a variety of hairstyles. Even if you're like me, who gets semi-decent hair with a straightener, this device opens the door to easy curls, blowouts, and sleek styles without heat damage. Even on sale, the FlexStyle is still a splurge, but trust me, it's well worth it.

Fable & Mane Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil $38 at Sephora This hair growth oil is my holy grail haircare product that I can't go without, so you can bet I'm restocking during the Beauty Insider Sale. Before I started using this regularly, my thin hair would fall out constantly throughout the day. Now after using this oil religiously before shampooing, I've noticed significantly less fallout and breakage. My scalp also feels nourished and I don't suffer from any pesky flaking like I use to. I love this so much, I'll probably get the value size.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $32 at Sephora I can't believe I've gone this long without trying this setting spray because boy, does it deliver. In all honesty, this is the only setting spray I've tried (and I've tried plenty) that actually leaves my makeup intact for hours on end. Even on rainy or hot days, I know this spray has me covered. I will say that it does leave a very matte finish, which works especially well on my oily-prone skin.

Nécessaire The Body Retinol - Repair Serum With 0.1% Pure Retinol, 10% Aha + 5 Peptides Visit Site I've been working on giving the same amount of attention to the skin on my body as the skin on my face, so I've been eyeing this retinol body lotion for a while. With retinol and exfoliating AHAs, this lightweight serum-like lotion works wonders on crepey skin, fine lines, and dark spots. Thanks to its formula full of glycerin, it also leaves your skin nice and hydrated. It's a win-win.

Glossier You Eau De Parfum $72 at Sephora $37.91 at Amazon $64 at Glossier The multiple TikTok reviews I've seen have convinced me that this cult-favorite fragrance is one I need to try ASAP. Like the name suggests, this perfume is meant to be deeply personal by melting into the skin and creating a unique finish. MC's own Fashion E-Commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla, is one of many fans and says, "It's subtle, easy to wear, and doesn't give me a headache even after hours of wear."

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $38 at Sephora This classic is one of the best liquid eyeshadows on the market, hands down. The creamy formula glides on smoothly and can be easily blended with any other of the shades, no matter the finish. The unique doe-foot applicator also makes this a true multitasker—use it for bold eyeshadow, swipe it along your lashline for eyeliner, or get creative with fun shapes. Either way, you can rest assured your eye makeup look will stay crease- and smudge-free for up to 16 hours.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) 5-In-1 Styling Treatment $33 at Sephora Thanks to a team of scientists and hair stylists, we have a single hair product that can do it all. Think of this styling cream as your solution to (most) of your hair issues. It smooths frizz, adds volume, and protects hair from heat while working to condition dry, damaged strands. It also works on every hair type and texture, so it is the product that does it all.

CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel $33 at Sephora An oldie but a goodie, this cult-favorite lightweight moisturizer has stood the test of time for a reason. This gel moisturizer is perfect for oily and combination skin types as it has a lightweight texture that feels nearly weightless. Not only that, but it doesn't leave behind any residue or make skin feel greasier, which is the biggest downfall of moisturizers for us oily skin girlies.

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment $28 at Sephora The kind of glossy hair without a single strand out of place isn't just the stuff of hair commercials. You can get the same frizz-free smoothness with this TikTok-viral treatment. Simply apply it in sections to damp hair, then blow dry as normal. You're left with smooth-as-hell hair that's virtually waterproof. The effect lasts for up to four shampoos, too.

Sephora Collection Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss $13 at Sephora As a member of the Thin Lips Club, I've tried just about every lip plumper under the sun, but this $13 pick is easily in my top three all-time favorites. The formula delivers a nice boost of hydration without feeling sticky, and I love the refreshing, minty flavor. I won't lie, though—this gloss does burn a bit, but I don't find it too intense or unbearable. It actually leaves my lips looking noticeably bigger, so it's worth stocking up on. I have gone through at least three tubes, and there will be another during Sephora's sale.

Sephora Collection 3-In-1 Pencil Sharpener $6 at Sephora If you still don't have a pencil sharpener in your makeup bag, stop what you're doing and add this one to your cart ASAP. It works like a charm at giving my eyeliners and lip liners a fine point and the three different size options mean it works for basically everything I have. MC's Editor-in-Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is a fan too, adding, "It doesn't eat at my pencils unnecessarily and totally destroy them."