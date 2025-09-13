I don’t know if it’s the change in seasons or the fact that I work with people who are walking proof that mirror-like glass skin is, in fact, possible to achieve in real life, (looking at you, Hannah Baxter), but I’m seriously locked in when it comes to transforming my skin this fall and winter. I’ve completely upended my skincare routine to address my clogged pores and acne-prone skin, I’ve started my laser hair removal journey (Black women looking to do the same, go to SEV laser and tell them Ariel sent you), and I’m even going to start injectables—I might even throw a chemical peel and a few lasers into the mix. In short, I want to be unrecognizable in a few months.

That being said, I’m a strong proponent of following up my in-office treatments and procedures with at-home maintenance, and something that I recognize that I’ve been slacking on is using face masks. As someone with very oily skin, I’ve always noticed an immediate difference when using face masks, not only with the clarity of my pores but also with the levels of shine on my skin. The issue is that I struggle with consistency, but that excuse is no longer valid, especially since there are a myriad of tools and hacks that can help me sneak in a mask or two a week, without having to deviate that much from my very busy schedule.

​From the eye masks that make my dark circles look a little less abrasive to the hands-free device that I now use regularly, there are so many masks out there that can help prolong the results of in-office aesthetic treatments, and I’ve been testing quite a few to bring you only the best of the bunch. If you’re also ready to give your skin a glow-up, keep reading for the masks that are editor-approved for even the most sensitive skin.

First Up, Cleanse

Before I do any masking, I ensure that my skin is squeaky clean, and I even use my cleanser as a sort of faux mask in the shower.

Your Under-Eyes Matter, Too

I never took my undereye care seriously until I looked at myself one day and saw how tired the darkness in the area made me look. Now it’s an indispensable part of my beauty routine.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches $130 at Dermstore (US) My favorite eye patches that show immediate results come from Augustinus Bader. Not only do they come in individual sachets to ensure that all of the serum coats the eye mask, but they also feel incredibly soothing on the skin. When I take them off, my undereyes always look luminous and hydrated, something that I’ve realized not every eye patch delivers as I continue to test the category. 111Skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask $115 at Revolve $60 at 111SKIN $115 at Saks Fifth Avenue $115 at Bergdorf Goodman Another set of undereye patches that I love are the rose gold ones from 111 Skin. Similar to the Augustinus Bader ones, they offer a flood of hydration and radiance to the area thanks to ingredients like water and glycerin. The result is healthy-looking skin, and they also works perfectly to prep the area before makeup.

If Your Clay Mask Isn't Broken, Don’t Fix It

I have to admit, I was skeptical about the long-held belief that clay masks work well for acne-prone and oily skin types. I’m happy to report that they absolutely do, and I have started to see a serious difference in the amount of breakouts that I’ve been experiencing.

Tell Acne to Take a Sheet

When I use sheet masks, they’re typically more to give my skin a boost of hydration, which I feel like I'm always lacking. While I work on my water intake, these masks help me to bridge the gap and boost the the hydration levels of my skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask $5.49 at Ulta Beauty A drugstore gem, this mask from Neutrogena drenches the skin in hyaluronic acid, which helps to deliver hydration and moisture to the skin. A tip: hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it attracts and retains moisture in the skin. Make sure your face is a little damp with water before applying this one for best results. Biodance Refreshing Sea Kelp Real Deep Mask $19 at Sephora If luminosity is your goal, these Biodance face masks should be on your cart. You can apply this mask at the end of your skincare routine and can sleep with it on, but if you roll around in bed when you sleep, you can also wear it around the house for about three hours, and it’s surprisingly comfortable. When you take it off, you’ll be left with instant glass skin, the perfect canvas for a fresh face of makeup.

Light Me Up

I’ve doubled down on my use of LED face masks recently, and I’ve fallen in love with an easy-to-use hands-free version that I now refuse to live without. Plus, an old staple beloved by editors.

