One thing about Augustinus Bader: their products are expensive. Have your eye on their cult-favorite The Rich Cream? Be prepared to shell out $305. Want the fine line-reducing, skin-brightening Elixir? $550. The prices are outrageous, but if you have Silly Money to spend and want to bathe your face in the crème de la crème, Bader’s cutting-edge formulas are candidly one of the best brands for the job. But! For those looking for a more affordable entry into the skin-transforming goodness that is Augustinus Bader, really good news just dropped.

Dua Lipa, a longtime fan of the brand, has teamed up with the luxury skincare brand to create a three-product range, aptly called DUA, that features near-identical Bader formulas—for half the price.

The DUA line includes three products: the Balancing Cream Cleanser ($40), Supercharged Glow Complex ($80), and Renewal Cream ($75).

I’ve had the chance to test both lines—and frankly, for those in the Gen Z and Millennial camp, DUA is the beauty hack of the century. They were literally whipped up by the same scientists in the same lab, so you can rest assured you’re gaining access to top-of-the-line science brains and cosmetic chemists without paying for the pricey marketing and packaging.

The whole how-is-this-possible of it all boils down to a tweak in one single ingredient. Augustinus Bader was built around the key ingredient TFC8, a proprietary formula that triggers the skin’s stem cells and innate healing response to reduce signs of aging, brighten the complexion, and boost skin renewal. Basically, the whole shebang. For DUA, a line intended for those 18 to 35, TFC8 was diluted down to TFC5, “a proprietary technology that promotes the skin's natural health by supporting its barrier and enhancing long-term elasticity.” If those sound near-identical—it’s because, well, they kind of are. TFC5 is more focused on hydrating and strengthening the skin, whereas TFC8 has more anti-aging benefits.

Texture of the Balancing Cream Cleanser, Supercharged Glow Complex, and Renewing Cream. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Sure, there are key differences—the packaging isn’t nearly as elevated (glass packaging pushes up price big time), and it’s not going to be the best bet for mature skin (there are many fewer actives in DUA than in Augustinus Bader), but the brand has a clear directive: target those who want to try the luxury line and reap the benefits of the proprietary tech—without shelling out hundreds. Ultimately, each line has a customer because there is a customer for everything. Augustinus Bader loyalists are unlikely to make a switch. Why give up the luxury experience of cracking open a glass jar if you don’t have to? But for a younger demo not yet concerned with deep-set wrinkles or sun spots, DUA offers no-frills access.

Samantha Holender after prepping her skin with the full range of DUA by AB products. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Here’s the TLDR: The DUA Balancing Cream Cleanser has the same spa-like scent and gentle foaming texture as Augustinus Bader’s Foaming Cleanser. It’s probably my personal favorite in the line—and a new staple in my routine. The Supercharged Glow Complex is, in my opinion, the most distinctly different from the original line. It’s not quite like The Elixir or The Vitamin C Serum, but it stands on its own two feet as a brightening pick-me-up for stressed-out skin. Then, there’s the real piece de resistance: The Renewal Cream. It has the same dry down as the OG Face Cream but with a lighter, more liquid starting texture, keeps my skin hydrating all day, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to restock.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m usually anti-dupe culture, but frankly, this trio is as close as you can physically get to Bader’s luxury counterparts. That said, happy shopping!

Shop DUA and Augustinus Bader