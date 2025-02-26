Tracee Ellis Ross Struts Marni's Fall 2025 Runway in an Electric Yellow Dress
The star looked like a superhero.
Tracee Ellis Ross has made her share of fashion headlines in the 35 years since she walked Mugler's Spring 1991 runway with her mom, Diana Ross. None of those involved making another trip down a catwalk until her debut on Marni's Fall 2025 runway at Milan Fashion Week, however.
The Black-ish actress was the literal highlight of the Feb. 26 runway in a Sharpie-yellow gown. A high neckline and long sleeves swathed Ross in a sunshine shade, punctuated by jagged black stripes (embroidered with beads) and a white accent stripe in between. She carried a strip of yellow chiffon fabric in one hand with a wine-red manicure, matched to her burgundy lipstick.
The look was night-and-day different from the last outfits Tracee Ellis Ross wore at Milan Fashion Week. Teasing her big runway return on Instagram the night before, Ross posted clips where she modeled a corseted Mugler top and mini skirt, followed by skintight leather pants and a caged diamond top.
"I have to say…..looking back, I’m amazed by my confidence the second time around...you betta werk 19 year old TER," the actress wrote. Little did her followers know, the 52-year-old would be back again the following day.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)
A photo posted by on
Of all the runways Tracee Ellis Ross could walk for the Fall 2025 season, Marni's show at Milan Fashion Week was a sentimental fit. Ross is close friends with creative director Francesco Risso and frequently wears his designs. According to Vogue, a casual conversation led to Rossi casting his pal in the runway show just a few weeks ago. "His clothes and shows are always a beautiful expression of his work and virtuosity, so it felt exciting," Ross told the outlet.
Ross added that her buzzy yellow dress made her feel like a "foxy wolf"—and helped her connect to a part of herself she hadn't seen in decades. “It completely brings me back to my first love. I love the process: The fittings, all of the amazing artists, and the clothes—always the clothes," she told Vogue. "It was fun to rediscover my model legs.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Travis Kelce Shares How Taylor Swift Lifts Him Up When He's "Depressed"
He feels "So High School."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I’m Swapping Sweaters for These Breezy Vacation Must-Haves
Plus, these finds are all on sale.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
This British Royal Led a Secret Double Life With Queen Elizabeth's Blessing
The Kensington Palace resident came up with an unusual idea that the late Queen "supported."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Matches a 2025 Designer Sneaker Trend to Her Cheetah Prada Bag
She's a pro at mixing It-pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
2025 Oscar Nominees Feast on Rare Vintage Fashion at Their Annual Pre-Awards Dinner
These looks were served extra-rare.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber's Freshly Announced Fila Collaboration Epitomizes Cool-Mom Multitasking
She announced the forthcoming sportswear drop with a chic mommy-coded campaign.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Parades Around in Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Ugg Slippers on Set With Benny Blanco
The singer slipped into multiple sheer, lacy looks on the set of her new music video.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Monica Barbaro "Embraces Her Own Looks" on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Even with a major first-time nomination, the star stayed true to herself.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Layers to Perfection in Loewe Ballet Sneakers and The Row's Most Timeless Tote Bag
Statement sneakers and a luxurious handbag added intrigue to the actor's winter layers.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Did Kylie Jenner Skip a Secret 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 13 Best 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Deliver Trophy-Worthy Style
The A-list brought their A-game.
By Halie LeSavage Published