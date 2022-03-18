Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Our Picks
From brands like UOMA Beauty, Sara Happ, and more.
Beauty lovers, rejoice: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially here. In case you missed it, the massive sale kicked off on March 13 and is running through April 2. What makes this sale unique is that there are tons of different deals launching every day, making it an ideal time to bookmark Ulta's homepage.
Speaking of the new deals happening, tons of women-founded beauty brands are currently 50 percent off right now. We're talking about deals from brands like Alica Keys' Keys Soulcare, the cult-favorite lip scrub from Sara Happ which takes care of your dry winter lips. Oh, and there's a lipstick from Black-owned makeup brand Mented Cosmetics that's less than $10 right now. This one-day-only event makes it easy to support the female founders you love to follow on Instagram, while also ensuring you don't max out your credit card.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite foundation that you're nearly out of or if you're on the hunt for fun new products to test, keep scrolling to shop all of the exciting new deals. Makeup ruts are never fun, so it's high time that you tried something new in 2022!
mented cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick
Lipstick is back in a big way in 2022. This one from Mented Cosmetics is formulated with castor seed oil and vitamin E for a boost of moisture.
Elaluz by Camila Coelho Beauty Oil
This 100 percent plant-based face oil from mega influencer Camila Coelho's beauty brand is the perfect last step to any evening skincare routine. The formula includes vitamins A, E, and F to make skin look better over time.
Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm
Winter skincare routines often include a cleansing balm, and for good reason. This one was developed alongside a derm, and locks in moisture as it removes your makeup.
UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation
This formula is available in a whopping 51 shades and six different formulas. It's long-lasting and has adjustable coverage designed to blur the look of the skin. A dream!
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
Reviewers on Ulta's website claim this Sara Happ lip scrub is the best one they've ever used, and I would have to agree. It hydrates lips as it exfoliates so you won't get that rubbed-raw feeling after you wipe it off.
LAMIK Beauty Clear Brow Gel
This brow gel promises 12-hour hold, so it's great on no-makeup makeup days when you just want your brows to stay in place.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
