Zoë Kravitz Styles Her White Saint Laurent Dress With a $1,700 Gold Wedding Ring

Who says wedding bands are only for weddings?

Zoë Kravitz at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event wearing a Saint Laurent dress and a stack of Jessica McCormack rings including a wedding band
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent dresses have one of the most committed relationships in Hollywood. She wears runway and custom designs from creative director Anthony Vaccarello at almost every red carpet event, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. Her commitment's so strong, she even styled a Saint Laurent cutout swimsuit into a look anyone else would pair with a classic bodysuit. But last year, Kravitz opened up her style relationship by signing on as a new brand's first-ever ambassador: designer Jessica McCormack, engagement ring jeweler to the stars.

This is the kind of love-triangle where Kravitz doesn't have an ultimatum—she can wear both labels equally, and subvert styling conventions for little white dresses and wedding bands while she's at it. Case in point: the Big Little Lies star styled a boho Saint Laurent mini dress with an anti-bridal bent at the Feb. 27 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, pairing it to semi-sheer black tights and wraparound Saint Laurent heels. Zooming in on her fingers, the star matched several gold rings to her dress's beaded belt—including what Jessica McCormack's site IDs as a $1,700 wedding ring.

Zoë Kravitz attends the essence black women in hollywood event wearing a little white dress with semi sheer tights and sandals

Zoë Kravitz made a white Saint Laurent dress look anti-bridal with sheer black tights and black heels at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruffled Jersey Minidress
Saint Laurent Ruffled Jersey Minidress

Saint Laurent Opyum Sandals
Saint Laurent Opyum Sandals

Kravitz specifically said yes to the Round Wire 3mm gold band, which the designer describes as "the ultimate classic wedding band, for bride or groom" on her website. But the recently-single actress made it clear that a walk down the aisle isn't the only setting where this ring works. She treated it more like an everyday (but elevated) stacking ring, pairing it with several other chunky gold pieces perched on each finger.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event wearing a saint laurent dress

Kravitz's ring stack includes a double-bar Jessica McCormack gold wedding band, retailing for $1,700.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Round Wire 3mm Yellow Gold Band
Jessica McCormack Round Wire 3mm Yellow Gold Band

Jessica McCormack jewelry, designed in London, is usually an A-list favorite for engagements and weddings. It didn't take viewers long at the 2025 Golden Globes, for example, to realize Zendaya was revealing her wedding plans wearing McCormack's button-back engagement style.

But as the brand's first ambassador, Kravitz has shown all the ways women can invest in megawatt jewelry for themselves, with or without a partner. On the same red carpet where Zendaya unveiled her engagement diamond, the High Fidelity star wore a reinterpretation of her former ring from ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum. The giant cushion-cut diamond accentuated chandelier earrings set with similar gems—and made it clear that women of any relationship status deserve to sparkle.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress

Kravitz also mixed a Saint Laurent dress with Jessica McCormack jewels at the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing diamond earrings from her engagement ring designer jessica mccormack

Up close, her chandelier earrings featured the same cut of diamonds from her former Jessica McCormack engagement ring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Kravitz shows up to the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, prepare to see her with both her favorite luxury dates on her arm.

