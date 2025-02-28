Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent dresses have one of the most committed relationships in Hollywood. She wears runway and custom designs from creative director Anthony Vaccarello at almost every red carpet event, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. Her commitment's so strong, she even styled a Saint Laurent cutout swimsuit into a look anyone else would pair with a classic bodysuit. But last year, Kravitz opened up her style relationship by signing on as a new brand's first-ever ambassador: designer Jessica McCormack, engagement ring jeweler to the stars.

This is the kind of love-triangle where Kravitz doesn't have an ultimatum—she can wear both labels equally, and subvert styling conventions for little white dresses and wedding bands while she's at it. Case in point: the Big Little Lies star styled a boho Saint Laurent mini dress with an anti-bridal bent at the Feb. 27 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, pairing it to semi-sheer black tights and wraparound Saint Laurent heels. Zooming in on her fingers, the star matched several gold rings to her dress's beaded belt—including what Jessica McCormack's site IDs as a $1,700 wedding ring.

Zoë Kravitz made a white Saint Laurent dress look anti-bridal with sheer black tights and black heels at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Ruffled Jersey Minidress $2,500 at Mytheresa

Kravitz specifically said yes to the Round Wire 3mm gold band, which the designer describes as "the ultimate classic wedding band, for bride or groom" on her website. But the recently-single actress made it clear that a walk down the aisle isn't the only setting where this ring works. She treated it more like an everyday (but elevated) stacking ring, pairing it with several other chunky gold pieces perched on each finger.

Kravitz's ring stack includes a double-bar Jessica McCormack gold wedding band, retailing for $1,700. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica McCormack Round Wire 3mm Yellow Gold Band $1,700 at Jessica McCormack

Jessica McCormack jewelry, designed in London, is usually an A-list favorite for engagements and weddings. It didn't take viewers long at the 2025 Golden Globes, for example, to realize Zendaya was revealing her wedding plans wearing McCormack's button-back engagement style.

But as the brand's first ambassador, Kravitz has shown all the ways women can invest in megawatt jewelry for themselves, with or without a partner. On the same red carpet where Zendaya unveiled her engagement diamond, the High Fidelity star wore a reinterpretation of her former ring from ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum. The giant cushion-cut diamond accentuated chandelier earrings set with similar gems—and made it clear that women of any relationship status deserve to sparkle.

Kravitz also mixed a Saint Laurent dress with Jessica McCormack jewels at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up close, her chandelier earrings featured the same cut of diamonds from her former Jessica McCormack engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Kravitz shows up to the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, prepare to see her with both her favorite luxury dates on her arm.

