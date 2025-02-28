Zoë Kravitz Styles Her White Saint Laurent Dress With a $1,700 Gold Wedding Ring
Who says wedding bands are only for weddings?
Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent dresses have one of the most committed relationships in Hollywood. She wears runway and custom designs from creative director Anthony Vaccarello at almost every red carpet event, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. Her commitment's so strong, she even styled a Saint Laurent cutout swimsuit into a look anyone else would pair with a classic bodysuit. But last year, Kravitz opened up her style relationship by signing on as a new brand's first-ever ambassador: designer Jessica McCormack, engagement ring jeweler to the stars.
This is the kind of love-triangle where Kravitz doesn't have an ultimatum—she can wear both labels equally, and subvert styling conventions for little white dresses and wedding bands while she's at it. Case in point: the Big Little Lies star styled a boho Saint Laurent mini dress with an anti-bridal bent at the Feb. 27 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, pairing it to semi-sheer black tights and wraparound Saint Laurent heels. Zooming in on her fingers, the star matched several gold rings to her dress's beaded belt—including what Jessica McCormack's site IDs as a $1,700 wedding ring.
Kravitz specifically said yes to the Round Wire 3mm gold band, which the designer describes as "the ultimate classic wedding band, for bride or groom" on her website. But the recently-single actress made it clear that a walk down the aisle isn't the only setting where this ring works. She treated it more like an everyday (but elevated) stacking ring, pairing it with several other chunky gold pieces perched on each finger.
Jessica McCormack jewelry, designed in London, is usually an A-list favorite for engagements and weddings. It didn't take viewers long at the 2025 Golden Globes, for example, to realize Zendaya was revealing her wedding plans wearing McCormack's button-back engagement style.
But as the brand's first ambassador, Kravitz has shown all the ways women can invest in megawatt jewelry for themselves, with or without a partner. On the same red carpet where Zendaya unveiled her engagement diamond, the High Fidelity star wore a reinterpretation of her former ring from ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum. The giant cushion-cut diamond accentuated chandelier earrings set with similar gems—and made it clear that women of any relationship status deserve to sparkle.
If Kravitz shows up to the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, prepare to see her with both her favorite luxury dates on her arm.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
