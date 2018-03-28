Today's Top Stories
1
How One Shopaholic Is Buying No Clothes in 2018
2
6 Best Waterproof Mascaras You'll Want to Use
3
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
4
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App
5
Need: This Monthly Sheet Mask Subscription Box

Meghan Markle Might Be Wearing a Wedding Dress Sooner Than You Think

Be still our hearts.

Getty Images

Meghan Markle's big day is now less than two months away—but you might not have to wait that long to see her in a wedding dress. The former Suits actress may be getting a wedding in the show's season seven finale, according to creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh.

Related Stories
Watch Meghan Markle's Final Episodes of 'Suits'
Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits
Meghan Markle Used to Talk About Harry in Code
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We didn’t have to change things last minute because I made a decision early on—I don’t remember exactly when in the season, but Meghan’s relationship looked like it was going well," Korsh told Variety.

"And if that was the case, I guessed that if she married a prince that she wasn’t going to stay on the show. So we decided, in our hearts, to bank on her finding love and kind of having a fairy tale ending in her own life and assuming that good things were going to happen for her."

Getty Images

So does this mean Markle's character Rachel will end up with her on-screen romantic partner, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams)? We have a pretty good feeling it does—which means this could be our preview into what she'll look and act like on May 19.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The first trailer for the final episodes of the legal drama came out this March, and it shows Mike telling Rachel that he knew "from the second he met her," that he wanted to marry her.

Suits returns tonight for eight more episodes, including a two-hour season finale on April 25—where the wedding bells might be ringing.

Don't worry, Harry, it'll only be less than a month from then until Meghan's walking down the aisle in her real wedding dress.

Related Story
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Was Almost Run Over in NYC
The Queen Will Probably Skip Part of Royal Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
No, Sean Penn, Really, No.
Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Is Having a Baby
Beyoncé Comments on Her Face Biter
Selena Gomez Has a Message for Justin Bieber
Tyga Responds to Rumors That He's Stormi's Dad
Meghan Markle to Receive Gift Before Wedding
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
See Kendall Jenner's Anti-Trump Jacket