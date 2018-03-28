Meghan Markle Might Be Wearing a Wedding Dress Sooner Than You Think

Meghan Markle's big day is now less than two months away—but you might not have to wait that long to see her in a wedding dress. The former Suits actress may be getting a wedding in the show's season seven finale, according to creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh.

"We didn’t have to change things last minute because I made a decision early on—I don’t remember exactly when in the season, but Meghan’s relationship looked like it was going well," Korsh told Variety.

"And if that was the case, I guessed that if she married a prince that she wasn’t going to stay on the show. So we decided, in our hearts, to bank on her finding love and kind of having a fairy tale ending in her own life and assuming that good things were going to happen for her."

So does this mean Markle's character Rachel will end up with her on-screen romantic partner, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams)? We have a pretty good feeling it does—which means this could be our preview into what she'll look and act like on May 19.

The first trailer for the final episodes of the legal drama came out this March, and it shows Mike telling Rachel that he knew "from the second he met her," that he wanted to marry her.

Find out how Mike and Rachel's story ends when #Suits returns March 28. pic.twitter.com/U1nGZvmdUV — Suits (@Suits_USA) March 5, 2018

Suits returns tonight for eight more episodes, including a two-hour season finale on April 25—where the wedding bells might be ringing.

Don't worry, Harry, it'll only be less than a month from then until Meghan's walking down the aisle in her real wedding dress.