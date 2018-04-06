Today's Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Just Shared the First Picture of Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies'

Getty Images

Filming for Big Little Lies season two is underway and, yes, that means set pictures. And, yes, those pictures now include new castmember Meryl Streep. Nicole Kidman posted a picture of her fellow Oscar-winner working on a scene with their on-screen sons and grandsons, respectively.

"First day on the set with Meryl and “my” darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman captioned the photo, which shows the TV family huddled around a tablet, looking at something together.

First day on the set with Meryl and “my” darling boys! #BigLittleLies

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Streep and Kidman worked together on 2002's The Hours and they've been friends ever since, regularly reuniting with hugs and smiles at various awards shows.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon also posted the big Meryl pic to Instagram. Here's hoping the tight-knit cast posts many more behind-the-scenes shots and sneak peeks at season two.

