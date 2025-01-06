Nicole Kidman has had one whirlwind of a year. From romancing Zac Efron in A Family Affair and a famous novelist with secrets in The Perfect Couple, to voicing a queen of a kingdom in Spellbound, she's has been booked and busy in 2024. Now it’s time for her to (hopefully) earn her flowers at the 2025 Golden Globes for her most recent role showcasing female desire in Babygirl , in which she’s nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

To kick off this year’s award season, Kidman arrived at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet in a custom Balenciaga backless gown, complete with a twisted one-shoulder neckline and long train. To complete her shimmery look, she wore a vintage watch and earrings.

Kidman worked with longtime stylist Jason Bolden, who's been behind her most recent red carpet appearances. Just last month, Bolden had her in a floral Dolce & Gabbana number for the 2024 Gotham Awards (as seen on Sex and the City) as well as a sheer floral appliqué gown at the Spellbound premiere , also by Dolce & Gabbana. With florals as the running theme for the last month or so, Kidman and Bolden seem to be switching it up with the off-the-shoulder metallic number for tonight’s big event.

Kidman wore a one-shoulder custom Balenciaga gown to the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown featured a daring low back and sweeping train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the beauty front, Kidman stuck to her signature soft glam with glimmery peach eyeshadow and a nude lip. But it was her hair that could've acted as an accessory on its own—Kidman went with a big mane of hair to perfectly complement her gown.

She accompanied her shimmery ensemble with soft glam and mega-high hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year marks Kidman’s first physical appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet since 2020. Then styled by Julia Von Boehm, Kidman arrived to celebrate her nomination for her role in Big Little Lies in a custom red Versace gown complete with a strapless neckline, thigh-high slit, and a big bow at the back. However, Kidman did not skip out on the chance to get dolled up for 2021’s award show when nominees phoned in from the comfort of their own homes, either. She video-called in with husband Keith Urban and daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban in a back embellished halterneck gown and a sweeping updo.

Kidman was a classic Hollywood beauty in red at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kidman phoning in with her husband and daughter to the 78th Golden Globes on February 28, 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this is what Kidman and Bolden have pull out for the first red carpet of the season, we can't wait to see what's in store.