Nicole Kidman Wears a Piece of 'Sex and the City' History at the 2024 Gotham Awards
Carrie Bradshaw's "fashion roadkill" moment is back.
At last night's 2024 Gotham Awards, dozens of looks were served. Zendaya, for example, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown in creamy ivory. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz made her first red carpet appearance since splitting from fiancé Channing Tatum, and Pamela Anderson continued her no-makeup streak.
But the biggest moment of the night (apparently the Gotham Awards are the new Oscars), came from actress and AMC matriarch Nicole Kidman. Though she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance her role in Babygirl, Kidman's outfit played tribute to a totally different production—one she wasn't even in.
The star was outfitted by stylist Jason Bolden in a vintage, skin-tight strapless gown with a long stain train. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown struck a nerve with fans, as it was covered in an oversized floral print that felt incredibly familiar. For amateur fashion historians, it immediately called to mind one of Carrie Bradshaw's most famous looks from Sex and the City.
Sarah Jessica Parker had dozens of iconic looks throughout SATC's six-season stretch: the newspaper dress, the "naked" dress, the belt-on-a-bare-stomach look, and, of course, her signature tutu outfit. But one of the most famous is an outfit that never was: the Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress.
In season four, Carrie is tapped to walk in a fashion show highlighting both models and "real people." Though she is dressed in a delightful column dress during the fitting, when she arrives backstage, Carrie finds that Heidi Klum was given her dream gown—leaving her to wear a bedazzled thong on the runway. The dress, however, still lives in the hearts and mood boards of fans, all these years later.
Carrie wore the gown with a heart pendant necklace and her signature wild curls—an easy styling that felt true to her character. Kidman, on the other hand, went for a more polished take, rocking a bold burgundy lip and pointed-toe pumps. Conversely, her blonde hair was worn pin-straight.
More than two decades after Bradshaw's look first aired, the gown still goes just as hard. Shop your own version below.
Shop Floral Maxis Inspired By Nicole Kidman
