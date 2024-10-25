Keith Urban on People Loving His and Nicole Kidman's Daughter's Hybrid Accent
Cute!
Keith Urban has given his two cents to the Australian dollar on his and Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban's accent, which has fascinated the internet.
An Entertainment Tonight reporter described Sunday's accent to Urban as a "Southern, Aussie hybrid" and asked him how he would describe it.
Clearly a man of few spoken words, the country singer answered, "She's just our daughter."
Urban was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, while his wife was born in Hawaii to Australian parents. The couple and their kids now live mostly in Tennessee, though they also have pads in L.A., New York, and Australia, per Architectual Digest. They share daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13. The actress is also mom to daughter Isabella, 31, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Though the couple largely keeps their children out of the public eye, the internet caught wind of the teenager's accent after she walked the Miu Miu runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. (A feat which Urban commented on with the following: "It was great. She did great.")
Sunday then gave Vogue a short video interview about her first time on the runway, telling the outlet, "I'm Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and this is my first show. We're at the Miu Miu show in Paris."
She added, "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through it was really exciting, and now the day is finally here."
Commenters immediately picked up on the teen's accent, with one person saying, "Love her accent. Australian meets Appalachian." (Though others answered that they couldn't hear any Australian amid the American.)
Someone else observed, "Her accent! A southern drawl mixed with a twinge of Australian. What a mix."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
