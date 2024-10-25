Keith Urban on People Loving His and Nicole Kidman's Daughter's Hybrid Accent

Keith Urban has given his two cents to the Australian dollar on his and Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban's accent, which has fascinated the internet.

An Entertainment Tonight reporter described Sunday's accent to Urban as a "Southern, Aussie hybrid" and asked him how he would describe it.

Clearly a man of few spoken words, the country singer answered, "She's just our daughter."

Urban was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, while his wife was born in Hawaii to Australian parents. The couple and their kids now live mostly in Tennessee, though they also have pads in L.A., New York, and Australia, per Architectual Digest. They share daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13. The actress is also mom to daughter Isabella, 31, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban walks the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the couple largely keeps their children out of the public eye, the internet caught wind of the teenager's accent after she walked the Miu Miu runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. (A feat which Urban commented on with the following: "It was great. She did great.")

Sunday then gave Vogue a short video interview about her first time on the runway, telling the outlet, "I'm Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and this is my first show. We're at the Miu Miu show in Paris."

She added, "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through it was really exciting, and now the day is finally here."

Commenters immediately picked up on the teen's accent, with one person saying, "Love her accent. Australian meets Appalachian." (Though others answered that they couldn't hear any Australian amid the American.)

Someone else observed, "Her accent! A southern drawl mixed with a twinge of Australian. What a mix."

