At this point, the naked dress has been done to death. Between the Met Gala and the VMAs and the Billboard awards (not to mention the coinciding after-parties), celebrities have worn virtually every style of see-through dress there is. So it's rare to find a design that actually feels fresh—and Nicole Kidman's latest look is just that.

On Nov. 11, the actor walked the red carpet in Paris for the premiere of her new animated Netflix movie Spellbound. She wore a naked dress, yes, but it was a wholly unexpected take that barely felt naked at all.

Instead of your typical bare-everything style, Kidman took a more modest approach. Her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown featured a sheer base, covered heavily in large floral appliqués. It also had long, bell sleeves, for additional coverage. From there, her stylist Jason Bolden added a simple white slip beneath, effectively neutralizing the revealing number.

Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet in a naked dress covered in 3D florals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit additions were simple and glam—nothing more than a few diamond-encrusted jewels and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The subdued styling made the look feel true to Kidman's prim and proper style.

That said, her hair was easily the best accessory of all. Kidman wore her signature blonde waves in early-2000s crimps, which added a laid-back, boho feel to her long white gown.

She wore her hair crimped into long waves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this dress positively screams "spring," Kidman's styling felt more akin to a glamorous ice princess—she basically was a walking snowflake. Take a page from her book and consider this your sign to wear a white naked dress to your next holiday party.

Shop White Dresses Inspired By Nicole Kidman

Self Portrait White Guipure Lace Mini Dress $325.50 at Shopbop

Helsi Audrey Square-Neck Floral Appliqué Sheer Midi Dress $535 at Anthropologie

Hill House Home The Lace Ellie Nap Dress $278 at Hill House Home

