Justin Bieber Wants Selena Gomez to Know That He's Been Working Out

Like, a lot.

Justin Bieber mystery brunette Selena Gomez
Getty Images

Justin Bieber might have been spotted with multiple women since his very public breakup with Selena Gomez, but that doesn't mean that he's over his ex.

And now, it seems that Bieber is sending Gomez a message on Instagram, because he really wants her to know that he's been working out. Like, a lot.

First, there's this photo of Bieber running. Look at how fast he can go:

Then, he's been playing soccer, and working as part of a team:

And even after the match has ended, he's looking to the future, and thinking about the extra work he needs to do on himself to win Gomez back:

Just last week, the Biebs showed off his tattooed torso, which consists of over a hundred hours of work, which is more than a little impressive:

On Friday, Bieber was spotted leaving a SoulCycle class with a mystery woman, where he'd apparently also been flirting with the receptionist. Prior to that, Bieber had been hanging out with model Baskin Champion, who he took to a Craig David concert. But no-one is convinced that the "Sorry" singer is over his ex, Gomez.

As a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber is well aware that "everything he's doing is going to get out." The source also confirmed that, "to be honest, I’m sure there’s a part of him that wants to make Selena a bit jealous! This seems like right out of the old Justin's textbook! He was very manipulative with her emotions the last time and did stuff like this a lot."

And also, he works out!

