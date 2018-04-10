Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Having a Bikini Battle Right Now

The Kardashians have many skills, but one of the best has to be the collective ability to wear the tiniest amount of clothing possible at all times, without having a wardrobe malfunction.

So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are currently fighting it out on Instagram in a game called, "Who can wear the tiniest bikini on vacation?" Trademark.

Kourtney is, of course, on vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. And while Kim appears to be vacationing in the same spot in Turks & Caicos, the sisters have yet to post any photos together. Instead, they're trading shots of their teeny tiny bikinis, and it's unclear who's winning at this point.

Wearing a petite metallic bikini, Kourtney shared a series of paddle boarding shots, showing off her toned physique:

sporty spice A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

😎 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

Honey Ryder A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kim relaxed on the beach, while wearing Chanel:

🌴🏄🏻‍♀️👙🐚 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

She also showed off the Chanel look in a Snapchat video taken in her hotel bathroom:

BAWDY A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Apr 8, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Then she changed into a simple, black, two-piece, and got into the water, calling the location "paradise," which is believable:

💦 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Paradise Baby 📷 @kristennoelcrawley A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:25pm PDT

Kim also took the opportunity to display her neon yellow toenails, that she got especially for the vacation:

According to a new report on TMZ, the Kardashians might be welcoming another baby into the family this week. Khloé Kardashian is apparently in Cleveland waiting to give birth to her daughter, and the site claims that Kim and Kourtney's sister is currently in labor, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side.