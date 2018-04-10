Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Silicon Valley's Billion Dollar Women
2
The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers of All Time
3
'Big Little Lies' Season Two Explainer
4
The Ultimate Helsinki Sauna Crawl
5
Kate McKinnon Is Teaching Kids About Money

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Having a Bikini Battle Right Now

Let's call this game: "Who can wear the tiniest bikini on vacation?"

Getty Images

The Kardashians have many skills, but one of the best has to be the collective ability to wear the tiniest amount of clothing possible at all times, without having a wardrobe malfunction.

Related Story
Kim Kardashian's Favorite Mascara Is Only $6
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are currently fighting it out on Instagram in a game called, "Who can wear the tiniest bikini on vacation?" Trademark.

Kourtney is, of course, on vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. And while Kim appears to be vacationing in the same spot in Turks & Caicos, the sisters have yet to post any photos together. Instead, they're trading shots of their teeny tiny bikinis, and it's unclear who's winning at this point.

Wearing a petite metallic bikini, Kourtney shared a series of paddle boarding shots, showing off her toned physique:

sporty spice

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

😎

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Honey Ryder

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meanwhile, Kim relaxed on the beach, while wearing Chanel:

🌴🏄🏻‍♀️👙🐚

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She also showed off the Chanel look in a Snapchat video taken in her hotel bathroom:

BAWDY

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Then she changed into a simple, black, two-piece, and got into the water, calling the location "paradise," which is believable:

💦

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Paradise Baby 📷 @kristennoelcrawley

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim also took the opportunity to display her neon yellow toenails, that she got especially for the vacation:

Instagram

According to a new report on TMZ, the Kardashians might be welcoming another baby into the family this week. Khloé Kardashian is apparently in Cleveland waiting to give birth to her daughter, and the site claims that Kim and Kourtney's sister is currently in labor, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side.

Related Story
Kim Kardashian Posted a Relatable Family Photo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
George and Charlotte's Naughty Christmas Habits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
​Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth Are BFFs
Chloë Moret​z Hints Brooklyn Beckham Cheated
Rachel McAdams Just Gave Birth to a Baby Boy!
Khloé Kardashian is Reportedly in Labor RIGHT NOW
Cardi B Spent $800 on Butt Shots Before Stardom
Bethenny Frankel Dated Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband
Catherine Zeta-Jones Twins With Her Daughter
Prince Harry Doesn't Want Wedding Gifts