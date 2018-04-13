Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Selected Their Wedding Photographer

Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another big decision about their wedding day. As Kensington Palace announced in a tweet, the couple have selected the photographer who will document their big day, and they went with (drum roll, please): Alexi Lubomirski.

Lubomirski will take Harry and Meghan's official photographs at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Lubomirski wasn't a shocking a choice—he also took their engagement photos at Frogmore House. Those portraits were released in December of 2017 and were simply stunning.

In the photos, Meghan wore a Ralph and Russo gown and Harry opted for a blue suit.

Lubomirski is sure to capture some amazing shots at the wedding, but can any rival this one from their engagement session? It doesn't seem possible.

