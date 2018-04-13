Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Selected Their Wedding Photographer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another big decision about their wedding day. As Kensington Palace announced in a tweet, the couple have selected the photographer who will document their big day, and they went with (drum roll, please): Alexi Lubomirski.

Lubomirski will take Harry and Meghan's official photographs at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018

Lubomirski wasn't a shocking a choice—he also took their engagement photos at Frogmore House. Those portraits were released in December of 2017 and were simply stunning.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the photos, Meghan wore a Ralph and Russo gown and Harry opted for a blue suit.

Lubomirski is sure to capture some amazing shots at the wedding, but can any rival this one from their engagement session? It doesn't seem possible.