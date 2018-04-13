Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Selected Their Wedding Photographer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another big decision about their wedding day. As Kensington Palace announced in a tweet, the couple have selected the photographer who will document their big day, and they went with (drum roll, please): Alexi Lubomirski.
Lubomirski will take Harry and Meghan's official photographs at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel.
Lubomirski wasn't a shocking a choice—he also took their engagement photos at Frogmore House. Those portraits were released in December of 2017 and were simply stunning.
In the photos, Meghan wore a Ralph and Russo gown and Harry opted for a blue suit.
Lubomirski is sure to capture some amazing shots at the wedding, but can any rival this one from their engagement session? It doesn't seem possible.