Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness
Prince William Duchess Catherine Louis Hospital
2
The New Prince's Name Has Finally Been Announced
3
Weekend Trip Guide to Rincón, Puerto Rico
4
4 No-Bullshit Ways to Minimize Your Pores for Good
5
Who Is Meghan Markle's Maid of Honor?

Mila Kunis Just Chopped Her Hair Into a Crazy Short Lob

Behold: the haircut I never knew I wanted.

Getty Images

'Tis the season to go nuts with the scissors and chop off all of your hair, as so many celebrities have greatly demonstrated in recent weeks (think: Kim Kardashian's sleek, shoulder-length bob, or Demi Lovato's piece-y layered bob).

Related Stories
'Harry Potter' Hair Exists and I'm Crying
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And now, Mila Kunis has just been added to the list of Most Inspiration Hair Photos. The actress just debuted an asymmetrical lob on the CinemaCon red carpet last night, and the shorter cut looks incredible. Before the event, her hairstylist Chad Wood posted a photo of the fresh style on Instagram, writing, "New haircut on Mila Kunis for CinemaCon." A man of few words, clearly, but if a picture speaks 1,000 of them, what else is there to say?

The change is subtle for Kunis, who's already been rocking a shoulder-length lob for a while, but the new choppy angle, along with some brighter auburn highlights, is giving me major inspo for my next summer haircut.

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair
Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair Into a Bob
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Kim Kardashian mirror long hair The $15 Body Oil Kim K Uses on Her Stretch Marks
This Trick for Getting Rid of Flyaways Is Magical
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kourtney Kardashian Congress makeup suit Kourtney K. Lobbied Congress for Makeup Reform
Selena Gomez Just Shaved Her Freaking Head
Kim Kardashian Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair
Your First Look at Vanessa Hudgens' Makeup Collab
Sephora Accidentally Created NSFW Makeup Sponges
These Are Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Items
Camila Mendes Swears By This $10 Anti-Frizz Cream
23 Hot Celeb Dudes With Bad Facial Hair