Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Her New Father-in-Law at Trooping the Colour

Getty Images

One of the most iconic and anticipated moments of the Queen's annual birthday festivities, known as Trooping the Colour, comes when the immediate royal family members gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd.

This year's celebration was special because it was newly-minted royal-by-marriage Meghan Markle's first time joining the family for the big balcony moment. She looked predictably stunning in an off-the-shoulder peach Carolina Herrera dress, which she topped off with a Philip Treacy hat.

Getty Images

The new Duchess of Sussex fit right in with her new in-laws during the public appearance. In fact, she and her father-in-law, Prince Charles, even shared a sweet moment on the balcony (oh and Harry, too):

Getty Images

What are they talking about? Are they reminiscing about the royal wedding? Sharing an inside joke? We'll (probably) never know for sure, but we're so here for the in-law love.

