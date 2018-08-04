Lili Reinhart Adorably Trolled Cole Sprouse on Twitter for His Birthday

August 4th is a very important day for famous births. Today is the birthday of Former president, Barack Obama, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse (and also Cole's twin brother, Dylan, obviously). For now though, let's focus on Cole.

A little backstory: Riverdale fans have been shipping Cole and his costar/onscreen love interest, Lili Reinhart since the first inklings of Bughead becoming a thing. Speculation that Lili and Cole were dating mounted, with fans clinging to any evidence they were, you know, together together. In May, after months of dodging questions about their offscreen relationship status, Lili and Cole went red carpet official at the Met Gala, which is a pretty good event to go red carpet official at.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images Frazer Harrison

Now that they're more or less open about the fact that they're a couple (even though they're still famously private about the details of the relationship), Lili was able to make a girlfriend rite of passage and wish Cole a happy birthday on social media. She did one better, trolling him adorably, in a post reminiscent of the style of expert couple trolls Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

First, the straight-forward, just sweet Instagram post. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love," Lili wrote, alongside picture of Cole.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Twitter, she was a little more salty than sweet—but in a hilarious kind of way.

"Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle," Lili tweeted, along with a screenshot of famous August 4th birthdays that put Meghan and Cole side-by-side.

Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/I5XmErut9b — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 4, 2018

Your move, Cole.