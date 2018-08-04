white young goat
Today's Top Stories
1
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Meghan Markle
2
This is Meghan Markle's One Birthday Wish
image
3
WORTH IT: 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
4
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition

Lili Reinhart Adorably Trolled Cole Sprouse on Twitter for His Birthday

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

August 4th is a very important day for famous births. Today is the birthday of Former president, Barack Obama, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse (and also Cole's twin brother, Dylan, obviously). For now though, let's focus on Cole.

A little backstory: Riverdale fans have been shipping Cole and his costar/onscreen love interest, Lili Reinhart since the first inklings of Bughead becoming a thing. Speculation that Lili and Cole were dating mounted, with fans clinging to any evidence they were, you know, together together. In May, after months of dodging questions about their offscreen relationship status, Lili and Cole went red carpet official at the Met Gala, which is a pretty good event to go red carpet official at.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Now that they're more or less open about the fact that they're a couple (even though they're still famously private about the details of the relationship), Lili was able to make a girlfriend rite of passage and wish Cole a happy birthday on social media. She did one better, trolling him adorably, in a post reminiscent of the style of expert couple trolls Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

First, the straight-forward, just sweet Instagram post. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love," Lili wrote, alongside picture of Cole.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Twitter, she was a little more salty than sweet—but in a hilarious kind of way.

"Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle," Lili tweeted, along with a screenshot of famous August 4th birthdays that put Meghan and Cole side-by-side.

Your move, Cole.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Birthday PDA
The Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 - Inside Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Sweet Instagrams
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Maisie Williams on the GOT Scene She Couldn't Read
image Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses
image Why Meghan Markle Wears Dresses with Pockets
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding Meghan Markle at Charlie van Straubenzee’s Wedding
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Birthday Message from the Palace
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry and Meghan Are Tired of All the "Hysteria"
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian step out together in NYC Kim Kardashian on Why Khloé Stayed with Tristan