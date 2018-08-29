If you didn't see the incredible throwback photos of Prince Harry in his dorm room at Eton College, an all-boy boarding school in Berkshire, please comb through them and allow your Wednesday to get a little better. However, if you did see them, you may have missed an incredibly tender slash heartbreaking detail.

When you look closely enough, you'll notice that Harry has a photo of his late mother, Princess Diana, on his desk. Harry's photoshoot in his dorm room (something I imagine every 18-year-old would want) was taken in 2003, just six years after his mom's death. Clearly he wanted to keep her memory alive while he was away from his father, brother, grandmother, and the rest of the royal family.

At the time of Diana's death, William was only 15 years old, and Harry was 12.

As young boys, it was even more difficult for them to experience their mother's death. Harry recalls the last time he spoke to his mother on the phone. “I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said," Harry said in the HBO documentary, Diana, Our Mother, that aired last year. "But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother—the things I would have said to her.”

Years later, Harry and William continue to honor their mother as the 21st anniversary of her death approaches on August 31.