Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos

Meghan Markle's Father Thinks Her Mother, Doria Ragland, Should Walk Her Down the Aisle

Thomas Markle confirms he won't be at the Royal Wedding.

Getty Images

Following news that Meghan Markle's father will not attend the royal wedding this weekend, Thomas Markle has said that he thinks Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, should be the one to give their daughter away.

According to TMZ, Markle said his ex-wife "is a good choice for walking Meghan down the aisle."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

With Meghan's father deciding not to come to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding just days before the big event, it leaves a question mark as to who will walk Meghan to the altar of St. George's Chapel.

"Normally it would go to the next male in line in her family, but I understand her brother is not coming," says Marie Claire's royal expert, Caroline Castigliano, who calls it "a very difficult situation."

Related Stories
Thomas Markle Suffering Heart Attack
Meghan Markle's Father Checking Into Hospital
Meghan's Dad Won't Be Walking Her Down the Aisle
Meghan Markle
5 Insane Stories of Family Drama Ruining Weddings

Kensington Palace stated just over a week ago that both Meghan's parents would play a role in the big day, with Thomas Markle giving his daughter away. "On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle," read the statement. "Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George's Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Thomas Markle now reportedly won't attend the wedding because he "doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter" after it was revealed he had staged paparazzi photos showing him preparing for the wedding.

According to initial reports, Meghan actually wanted her mother to walk her down the aisle. A source told E! that the former actress was hoping to buck royal tradition and have her mom, whom she's very close to, walk beside her as she makes her way down the aisle of St George's Chapel. But according to Castigliano, the reason Meghan decided to have her dad do the honor could have been out of respect for the Queen.

"I think Harry would want to do what his grandmother sees as appropriate as a sign of respect to her," Castigliano explained after the original announcement. "They just wouldn't have her mother walk her down the aisle because it wouldn't be what made the Queen feel comfortable, especially at her age."

But now that all that's changed, Meghan and Harry will have to figure out what will work best for them on their big day.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Meghan's Half-Sister Wants Her Dad at the Wedding
So, Who Will Walk Meghan Down the Aisle Now?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan's Dad Won't Be Walking Her Down the Aisle
Meghan Markle Disturbed By Father Staging Pap Pics
Why Meghan Markle's Dad Won't Be at Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos
Meghan Will Attend First Garden Party as New Royal
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
What Is the Instrument of Consent?
The Queen Has Signed the Instrument of Consent