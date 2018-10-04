image
What Will Princess Eugenie's Wedding Ring Look Like?

image
Trooping The Colour 2018
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

If Princess Eugenie's wedding ring looks anything like her engagement ring, I might go into cardiac arrest. The princess' gorgeous ring with a center stone of Padparadscha Sapphire—an incredibly rare gem known for its orange and pink hues—surrounded by diamonds is reportedly valued between £70,000 and £75,000 (between $80,000 and $86,000). In the couple's post-engagement interview, Jack Brooksbank said that the ring "changes colors from every different angle that you look at it," which reminds him of his fiancée. Sigh.

As Eugenie and Jack's wedding on October 12 quickly approaches, royals stans are wondering what Eugenie will wear next to her gorgeous Padparadscha Sapphire. According to MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert and bridal designer, Caroline Castigliano, Princess Eugenie will likely carry on tradition and have a Welsh gold wedding band. It's a lot simpler than her engagement ring, which would actually blend perfectly with it.

"While the Welsh gold band has been a tradition since 1923, started by the Queen Mother, it's certainly not essential that Princess Eugenie follows suit," says Castigliano. "However, I would be surprised if she didn’t continue this tradition."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank engaged
Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring.
Getty ImagesJonathan Brady - PA Images

For reference, here's what a Welsh gold wedding band actually looks like, as shown on Meghan Markle:

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Meghan Markle's wedding ring.
Getty ImagesJONATHAN BRADY

Both Meghan and Kate Middleton's wedding rings are made out of Welsh gold directly gifted from Her Majesty. (If you're confused as to why you don't immediately recognize it, the royals often only wear their engagement rings in public.) Considering Eugenie is the Queen's granddaughter by blood, it would make sense that she would also be given gold to create her band. Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has an engagement ring that looks identical to her daughter's, and her wedding ring is also made out of Welsh gold.

Ultimately, the choice will be up to Princess Eugenie and whether or not she wants to break from tradition. She's a very modern bride, according to her older sister Princess Beatrice, so it could really go either way.

