Camila Mendes Confirms She's Dating 'Riverdale' Costar Charles Melton

image
Getty Images

We officially have another Riverdale romance on our hands. Camila Mendes confirmed today that she's dating her costar, Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle on the hit CW show. This means, of course, that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse need to reach out about an Instagram-documented double date ASAP, please and thank you.

Rumors that Camila and Charles were ~a thing~ started back in September when they were spotted at the movies with other members of the Riverdale cast in Vancouver and fans reported seeing them kiss.

If you're wondering just how official Camila and Charles are, the answer is very official. Extremely official, in fact. This isn't just a case of someone appearing in a sneaky Instagram story and fans running wild with speculation and hope; no, this is a real, honest to god declaration of coupledom.

First, there's the picture Camila chose for the post. There are no two ways about it: It's straight up a picture of Camila and Charles kissing, for all the world to see. And it's a pretty adorable first Instagram-official kiss, too. In the pic, Charles plants a kiss on Camila's forehead (or possibly her eye? It's hard to say for sure, but it's cute, whatever it is) while she scrunches up her face in an "aww, that's my guy" kind of way.

mine

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

But wait, there's more.

It's not just Camila's scrunchy face that's saying, "aww, that's my guy," — her actual words are saying it too. The undeniable confirmation of the relationship comes in the status, in which Camila simply wrote, "mine."

AWWWW. Okay, pulling it together. Sending the happy couple lots of love and good thoughts.

