At this point, the family of Meghan Markle really are the gift that just keeps on giving. But maybe a gift that you’re given by a distant relative who you haven’t seen for a very long time, and who all of a sudden is strangely interested in you now that you’re a part of the British royal family. Just when her father, Thomas Markle, had seemingly taken a step back, and half-sister Samantha issued an apology on live TV, another family member has appeared in the spotlight to grab their 15 minutes of fame from the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan will no doubt be over the moon to hear that her nephew, Tyler Dooley, has been signed up for a brand new MTV reality show titled The Royal World—a clever twist on old school show, The Real World, geddit?

According to ET, The Royal World is set to bring a cast of “English royals and aristocrats” straight to your television, you lucky thing. The high-class gang will “come together for one summer in the English countryside to live like the monarchs and super elite all while cameras are rolling.” Interestingly, Tyler is neither royal nor an aristocrat, but instead runs a cannabis business called Royally Grown, which specializes in a strain of weed dedicated to his "Auntie Meghan" called "Markle Sparkle.” I mean, sure.

In fact, Tyler is the 25-year-old son of Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. He has previously appeared on television like the majority of his family to discuss the Duchess, including a spot on Good Morning Britain where he discussed the royal wedding (which he wasn’t invited to), and claimed that he and his family "have been here [for Meghan] from the very beginning, our whole life, always rooting her on and supporting her.” A few breaths later, he confirmed that the last time he saw Meghan has “probably around three years ago.”

The Royal World premieres November 7 on MTV International, if you want to pencil it into your diary.