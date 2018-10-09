image
The Palace Released Throwback Photos of Eugenie and Jack Three Days Before Their Wedding

What's cuter: the matching rainboots or the matching dogs?

By Rachel Epstein
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married in exactly three days, and the Palace decided to share throwback photos of the royal couple to put us all in our feels. In the first set of photos, Eugenie and Jack look absolutely precious as toddlers. (It's unclear how old they are exactly.) They basically look exactly the same today.

In the second set of photos, Eugenie and Jack are on vacation together. The first picture shows the couple at Balmoral Castle for Jack's 30th birthday during summer 2016. (Yes, those are matching Hunter rainboots and yes, those are matching dogs.) When you click to the right, there's another photo of Eugenie and Jack in Verbier, Switzerland celebrating the new year a few weeks before they announced their engagement to the world.

Eugenie and Jack will get married at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle—the same place Harry and Meghan married—this Friday, October 12th. The Queen, Harry, Meghan, Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte will all be in attendance. (FYI, they're inviting more than 200 people than Harry and Meghan did.)

Find out how to watch the ceremony and see all of the celebrity guests predicted to attend right over here.

