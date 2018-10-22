It’s been exactly one week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they’re expecting their first child together, with a due date pencilled in for the spring of 2019. Since news of Meghan’s pregnancy was confirmed by the palace on Monday, life hasn’t quite been the same since. Who can remember a time before it? The world has been well and truly hit by royal baby fever, and of course the couple themselves are also loving all the talk of their future little one.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been constantly cooing over babies, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy experience, and Prince Harry even gave a shout out to her baby bump in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games. And, never really one to keep things calm or subtle, the Duke has now literally been shouting at the top of his voice about his future child—specifically about whether he hopes it’s a boy or a girl.

Arriving at the latest appearance of their royal tour in Australia this morning, one particularly bold fan shouted to the Prince as he passed: “I hope it’s a girl!” Harry didn’t quite hear what she said and replied: “What?” The fan repeated: “I hope it’s a girl!” As he quickly walked past to his destination, Harry cheekily responded with “So do I!”

It’s a hilarious response from the dad-to-be and probably doesn’t mean much considering his usual style of tongue-in-cheek good humor. While some royal family fans have concluded that it could be a hint that the couple have already found out the gender of the baby, Harry insisted just a few days ago that he and Meghan are as clueless as the rest of us about the future son or daughter.

Speaking an earlier event on the tour, the Duke of Sussex said: “We genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, so thank you very, very much.”

Either way, it’s bound to be the cutest baby on the royal block—on par with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, of course.