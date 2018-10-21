As you no doubt know by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child next spring. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their big baby news just ahead of the start of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, and it's been all anyone who cares about the royals can think or talk about since then.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even Harry himself got in on the baby talk during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games. Addressing the crowd at the Sydney Opera House, where the ceremony took place, Harry dropped in a reference to his and Meghan's soon-to-be bundle of joy:

"First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

Harry turned focus back to the official reason for the ceremony, the Invictus Games and their importance, later in his speech, saying:

"Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation."

Getty Images

While the Invictus Games, which Harry started himself as a sporting event for wounded and sick veterans, were planned as important part of the couple's royal tour, baby fever has overtaken the focus of the trip.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the first stop on their tour, Harry and Meghan met with Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove and were promptly given their "first baby gifts," a stuffed kangaroo toy and a tiny, baby-sized Uggs. From there, Harry and Meghan have ogled at babies and Meghan even opened up about the side effects of pregnancy with fans on Bondi Beach.

Now that Harry has mentioned the B-word on stage, here's hoping he and Meghan will continue to open up about the new addition to their family for the rest of the tour.