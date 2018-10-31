Earlier this week, newly engaged Priyanka Chopra transformed into a Disney princess before our very eyes when she arrived at Tiffany’s flagship store in New York City for a lavish bridal shower with her closest friends and family. Of course, the actress always looks beautiful, but her dress for the special occasion completely stole the show.

Wearing white as to suit the celebration, Chopra chose an elegant Marchesa gown for her night, which featured a sleek gathered bodice, ivory embroidery, and an amazing ostrich feathered skirt. The Quantico star, who's set to wed Nick Jonas, paired her statement dress with simple nude Louboutin heels, a dazzling necklace and a simple clutch. It looked fantastic in itself, but the bride-to-be has since explained that there was a bigger meaning behind her outfit for the evening.

Priyanka has explained to WWD that she intentionally chose to wear Marchesa for one of the biggest nights of her life, in order to show support for friend and British designer, Georgina Chapman.

As a close friend of Chapman, newly engaged Chopra simply described her decision as “women supporting women”. The actress explained: ”Georgina's a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That's the wrong attitude."

Getty Images

Of her bridal party dress, Priyanka added: "I've known her [Georgina Chapman] for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice. Women supporting women, that's what we're all about.”

Chapman, as well as being co-founder of Marchesa, is the ex-wife of disgraced film producer, Harvey Weinstein. The pair were married in 2007, until the designer announced in 2017 that she was divorcing Weinstein after more than 90 women made accusations of sexual assault and harassment against him. In response to a New Yorker article, Weinstein’s spokesperson said that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson faced criticism over her decision to wear the designer to this summer’s Met Gala. It was the first time a major star had worn Marchesa on the red carpet since Weinstein became the center of a sexual misconduct scandal.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," Johansson ultimately told People.

Splash News Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Shortly after the news broke of Weinstein’s actions, the label came under fire along with him. It was reported that the film producer had forced several celebrities to wear his wife's designs, threatening their careers if they decided otherwise. These claims were confirmed by Felicity Huffman and Jessica Chastain.

