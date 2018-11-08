After Meghan Markle entered St. George's Chapel looking like a literal angel and walked herself down most of the aisle, Prince Harry's father, Charles, accompanied Meghan in her final steps to the altar. In the upcoming BBC One documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry opened up about what it meant to have his father play this special role for Meghan.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'” Harry revealed, according to Entertainment Tonight. “For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know, he’s our father, so of course he’s going to be there for us.”

Anybody who counted down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May knows about the (exhausting!) drama surrounding who would walk Meghan down the aisle. After her father, Thomas Markle, staged paparazzi pictures of himself and reportedly had a heart attack days before the wedding, he revealed he would not be attending his daughter's special day—or walking her down the aisle as planned.

Despite the drama, it ended up being a beautiful moment for Meghan to enter the royal family with Prince Charles by her side. Though her father wasn't there, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, proudly watched her daughter walk down the aisle and has even attended royal events since, like Meghan's first charity cookbook launch.