image
Today's Top Stories
1
Everything We Know About the VSFS So Far
image
2
What the Election Results Mean for Abortion
image
3
These Royals Love Their Jeans
image
4
Found: The Best Mousse for Your Hair Type
fashion: a woman in a camel hair coat with hood sitting on the bumper of a car, next to her two greyhounds - 1939- Photographer: Sonja Georgi- Published by: 'Die Dame' 04/1939Vintage property of ullstein bild
5
You Should Get a Dog! A Retired Greyhound!

How Prince Charles Felt About Walking Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

Harry opened up about his father's last-minute role after the Thomas Markle drama.

image
By Rachel Epstein
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

After Meghan Markle entered St. George's Chapel looking like a literal angel and walked herself down most of the aisle, Prince Harry's father, Charles, accompanied Meghan in her final steps to the altar. In the upcoming BBC One documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry opened up about what it meant to have his father play this special role for Meghan.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'” Harry revealed, according to Entertainment Tonight. “For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know, he’s our father, so of course he’s going to be there for us.”

Anybody who counted down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May knows about the (exhausting!) drama surrounding who would walk Meghan down the aisle. After her father, Thomas Markle, staged paparazzi pictures of himself and reportedly had a heart attack days before the wedding, he revealed he would not be attending his daughter's special day—or walking her down the aisle as planned.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Getty ImagesOWEN HUMPHREYS
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Despite the drama, it ended up being a beautiful moment for Meghan to enter the royal family with Prince Charles by her side. Though her father wasn't there, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, proudly watched her daughter walk down the aisle and has even attended royal events since, like Meghan's first charity cookbook launch.

Related Stories
image
Prince Charles' Concern for the Royal Baby
image
Prince Charles Is Going All Out for His 70th
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Kate Middleton Looks Beautiful in a Teal Dress
image The Best Royal Moments of 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image This Meghan Markle–Loved Beauty Product Is On Sale
image Prince Charles Is Going All Out for His 70th
image How Meghan's Style Might Change During Pregnancy
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 3 So, Is Meghan Markle Allowed to Vote?
image Prince Charles' Concern for the Royal Baby
image
Prince William's Cutest Dad Moments
image We May See Less of the Royal Fab Four Together
Duchess Meghan Prince Harry Stella McCartney Windsor reception royal wedding The $44 Replica of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress