Meghan Markle Had the Best Reaction to Prince Harry Kissing an Elephant Puppet

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a night out in London, attending the Royal Variety Performance, an annual entertainment show that raises money to support entertainers in the United Kingdom. The royals were dressed in their fancy best: Meghan wore a black and white Safiyaa gown (a brand she wore in October while in Fiji for the royal tour) with a beaded bodice featuring a leaf design and a sleek floor-length black skirt. Harry, not to be outdone by his wife's chic attire, traded in his go-to navy blue suit for a trim tuxedo.

But by far the best moment of the night came post-performance, when Harry and Meghan met participants of the variety show. In addition to meeting the cast of Hamilton (which included Meghan getting a lovely congratulations on her pregnancy as she stopped to speak with them), the royals were introduced to members of Circus 1903, including Peanut the baby elephant puppet (his mother is named Queenie, which feels rather fitting). Peanut presented the Duchess of Sussex with a bouquet of flowers ("Thank you...whoever's under there a big thank you!" she can be heard saying in the video below) and then received a big kiss from the Duke of Sussex, which elicited a long, hard laugh from his wife:



What happened when Harry and Meghan met Peanut the elephant from Circus 1903 @RoyalVariety - Peanut even got a chivalrous kiss on the trunk from Harry! pic.twitter.com/zMaXtjg95x — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 19, 2018

The two laughed together before Meghan moved down the line to speak to someone else, but Harry stayed behind to investigate the puppet a little more, including looking behind his ears, which made him let out a pretty loud giggle at the end of the video.

Getty Images Mark Cuthbert

The two left the event together hand-in-hand, likely going home to discuss how to get a baby elephant puppet for their new nursery.