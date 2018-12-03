Is a celebrity relationship even happening if it hasn't taken to Instagram to remind us all how painfully single and alone we are? For a while now, newly married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been King and Queen of the Insta displays of affection, but a new famous couple may just be coming up to steal their crown. That would be Jenna Dewan and her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, who proved that he’s seriously smitten by leaving a super sweet comment on her latest picture. Of course, it didn't take long for fans to spot it.

Already proud advocates of a little PDA (in the subtle form of making out on the sidewalk, no less), the Broadway actor, 43, revealed that things are very much still going strong for the new couple. Getting openly romantic in the comments section, Kazee responded to his new girlfriend’s caption of “Have you found your favorite yet?”. Adorably, he replied: “Yes. I have.” If your heart is icy cold and you’re resistant to romance, this means that Jenna is his favorite, so that's lovely.

Although some fans may still haven’t quite come to terms with the 38-year-old World of Dance host’s surprise separation from ex-husband Channing Tatum, it’s impossible not to agree that Dewan and Kazee are already head over heels and seriously cute. The mom-of-one coyly confirmed just a couple weeks ago that she’s “very happy” with her new partner, and a source told People that the romance may have actually been going on for longer than we all realized.

Although they were only spotted out in public together for the first time around Halloween, an insider claimed: ”Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious... they have a lot in common.”

