Have you decorated for the holidays yet? The royals have, in a big way. Early this morning, Kensington Palace tweeted an official picture of the Fab Four's Christmas tree and it's definitely a tree fit for a palace.

The tree in question isn't inside the palace walls, with tons of gifts for the youngest royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Prince Louis, under it (not that the presents would last long under the tree—Prince William famously outed George as an early present opener, a "naughty" habit he inherited from his late grandmother, Princess Diana). Instead, it's the enormous, 30-foot tree that stands outside the iconic London palace that William, Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, all call home.

Earlier this month, the Historic Royal Palaces group (the organization responsible for maintaining many of England's palaces, including, obviously, Kensington) tweeted a video of the process of erecting the larger than life tree.

As gorgeous as the tree looked in the Historic Royal Palaces' Twitter video, however, nothing could have prepared us for the absolute glory of the tree photographed at sunrise, with light pouring in from the east. The theme of the tree's decor is best described as "gold luxe" and nothing has ever been more fit for royalty. Behold:

The installation of the huge Christmas tree took hours so, naturally, the Historic Royal Palaces' video is sped up, but it's definitely worth watching if you haven't seen it:

Watch the 30ft Christmas tree being installed and decorated outside #KensingtonPalace 🎄 This Christmas at Kensington, meet Victoria & Albert, try some festive crafts and discover how the Victorians shaped Christmas: https://t.co/O5aiuhJv7p ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ILCUR7j0Qv — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) December 7, 2018

Now all we need is a photo op of George and Charlotte with their jaws dropping as they see the tree for the first time and Christmas 2018 will basically be complete.