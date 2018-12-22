If you were to make a list of iconic modern love stories, Prince William and Kate Middleton's would definitely make the list. It would actually be pretty close to the top of such a list (although, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's might be just a tad higher because the American girl marrying into European royalty thing is literally the stuff of rom-coms).

Will and Kate's fairytale happy ending was not always guaranteed, however. Prince William was infamously hesitant to settle down with Kate, and the couple even broke up briefly in 2007 before eventually reuniting, getting married, and making the cutest trio of royal babies the world has ever seen.

In fact, according to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Will even gave a flat "no" when asked about marrying Kate in 2005. As Express reports, Nicholl wrote about the incident in her 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, which chronicled Will and Kate's relationship.

At a press photo call during a ski trip with his dad, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince Harry, in 2005, Will was asked by a reported if he and his then-girlfriend Kate would be next to walk down the aisle.

Getty Images

Will's response was apparently to literally laugh before saying,"No, I don’t think so."

Now, Will's answer was technically in response to the "next" part of the question, to be fair. What he officially meant by the remark was that Harry would be the next member of the immediate royal family to get married, but still.

Nicholl wrote that Kate didn't let the snub bother her—at least not publicly.

"If it hurt Kate when William hinted that his younger brother Harry was more likely to tie the knot before they would, she didn't show it," she wrote.

Of course, Will's prediction was incorrect. He and Kate married in 2011 and Harry didn't tie the knot until seven years later, in May 2018, as we all know.