QUICK, start frantically unpacking the decorations and for the love of god, get some presents wrapped STAT. With just one day to go, Christmas is officially back on and happening in 2018, because Khloe Kardashian just confirmed that we are in fact being blessed with a Kardashian Christmas card this year.

The dynasty of the Kardashian Christmas card looked uncertain up until this point. It’s become a long-standing, annual tradition from Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to deliver unto us an iconic family portrait to celebrate the holidays, but this year, it seemed to have been abandoned. Earlier in December, Kim Kardashian West admitted that there probably wouldn’t be a new card from the Kardashian-Jenner gang, after last year’s advent extravaganza put momager Kris Jenner off for life.

Recalling the dramatic 25 days of Kristmas photoshoot, which was mysteriously missing a secretly pregnant Khloe Jenner, the reality star previously told E! News: “I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f**k us over. That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.'”

But, earlier this month, Kim surprised fans when she appeared on Instagram to let them know that there was still hope. “So guys, we’re on set today and I’m here with all my sisters and my mom,” the KKW Beauty mogul told her Instagram followers. “Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.”

It seems like she might have just pulled off a Christmas miracle, too. Now, her sister Khloe has all but confirmed on Twitter that Santa will be delivering something very special, straight to your Instagram, very soon.

Asked by one fan whether we can expect “a Christmas card from all the Karadashian/Jenner babies?”, Khloe coyly replied: “I believe one will be coming very shortly.”

OH THANK GOD. Christmas is saved. As you were, ladies and gents.

