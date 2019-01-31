Jennifer Lawrence has stepped away from high-profile relationships. After Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin, and Darren Aronofsky—all of whom the star remains friends with—she's recently been spotted with someone who hasn't been in the spotlight very much: Lawrence's reported boyfriend Cooke Maroney. While they haven't made their red carpet debut, and the couple remains tight-lipped about their relationship, we do know a few things about Lawrence's new guy.

He's an art dealer.

Maroney is based in New York City, which is where he and Lawrence have usually been spotted. He's a director for the well-known Gladstone 64 gallery on the Upper East Side, which represents high-profile artists like Anish Kapoor, and he used to work for the famous Gagosian gallery.

There aren't many photos of him, but he's known to attend big-name art events, like the Museo Jumex Opening After Party in November 2013. Maroney's seen here (right) with socialite Stavros Niarchos.

And here he is again:

He understands the market.

In 2015, in an inteview with Artsy, he explained how the modern art market is evolving. "In the art world, the way information is shared is rapidly changing," he said. "A growing group of internet-savvy collectors are searching for art online with galleries eager to provide it."

A source told The Cut in June 2018: "I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him."

He's from the Northeast.

According to Metro US, he hails from Vermont (he went to high school in Middlebury) and went to NYU for college. His parents reportedly own a farm in his home state and prefer the quiet life. They're the "third organic dairy in Vermont and arguably the biggest."

He hasn't been in the spotlight.

Apart from an occasional art show or event, Maroney has been pretty quiet and less well-known. He does have an Instagram, but it's private. Sources have apparently described him as "an all-around good guy and a nice guy.”

The couple was first spotted in June.

At that point, the couple had been dating a couple weeks, introduced by Lawrence's BFF Laura Simpson. "Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues,” a source told Us Weekly. “He is clearly smitten about her.”

They prioritize privacy.

A source told Page Six: "They have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

They love casual dates.

Whenever Lawrence and Maroney are spotted, it's usually out walking, en route to dinner, or even food shopping. Stars, just like us! They also made a short trip to Paris in August, according to People, and “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” while mostly out walking.

He has joined Lawrence at an event.

The pair attended a premiere of The Favourite, according to Us Weekly, and go figure: Two of Lawrence's exes, Hoult (who stars in the movie) and Aronofsky were there.

They've reportedly moved in together.

In January, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was getting super-serious. "They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul."

