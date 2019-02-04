Never one to particularly adhere to tradition, it was obvious from the get-go that Meghan Markle would be doing her pregnancy a little differently to the usual royal way. Seeing as she and Prince Harry share a love of gently bending the old rules a little, fans have spent the past few months speculating how Meghan might choose to break away from tradition with the birth of the royal baby.

It was rumored that the Duchess, with an estimated due date of late April, had chosen to take a different direction to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Reports from the Daily Mail said that Meghan would opt against giving birth at the famed, royal family favorite Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital. Or, it’s official name, ‘That place where the Duchess of Cambridge stands outside to take photos with her newborn having just been through labor.’

Getty Images

Instead, it’s been widely agreed that Meghan would probably opt for Frimley Park hospital, a lesser-known option, closer to their new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie delivered both of her children. But, while it was commonly believed that the Duchess of Sussex had made an alternative decision, the latest reports suggest that actually, she might surprise us all by following in Kate’s footsteps after all.

There’s one major hint at Meghan booking her spot at the Lindo Wing, with a source telling The Telegraph: “Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything.”



It does seem a little suspicious that the reported ban on booking vacations just so happens to coincide with the royal baby's estimated due date. But, wherever Meghan and Harry choose to welcome their royal baby into the world, it’s not long to wait now until we find out.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE