Kate Middleton opened up about her own struggles with parenthood this week, during a private round table discussion at the Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge met with 11 professionals to discuss the impacts of offering consistent mental health training for teachers.

During the talk, Kate drew from her own experiences, sharing how her work with charities focused on children's mental health and development made her realize that she was "very naive as a parent."

During the conference, Kate attended several discussions and panel sessions, including one about the benefits of integrating mental health training into teacher training courses, during which the Duchess of Cambridge took the opportunity to speak up and share some of her own experiences.

Kate got incredibly candid while advocating for mental health training for educators. Per People, she said:



"When I first started out—and I’ve learned a lot in a short period of time working with organizations—I was very naive myself as a parent of really just how important particularly the early years are for children’s futures. And how critical it is, everyone looking after children at a critical time, teachers, parents, and everyone who’s caring for them, how important it is that we get it right. I didn’t know what some of the issues that perhaps we take for granted here as experts know about, but it’s being able to translate it to those who don’t have the training in a way that the points come across clearly."

The royal is a mother of three to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and little baby Prince Louis, 10 months. Kate is an outspoken advocate of mental health support for children and focuses much of her charity work on the topic.

"Providing a specific training for newly-qualified teachers helps with their understanding with how children come to school with everyday challenges—whether it’s from home life or school life," explained Catherine Roche, the chief executive of Place2be, one of Kate's favorite charities.