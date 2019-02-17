Meghan Markle has officially been honored with a flower named after her.

The Royal Horticultural Society named a pink-purple clematis flower that blooms twice a year (in the late spring or early summer and again in the fall) after Meghan.

Meghan isn't the first royal-by-marriage to enjoy this particular honor. The same tribute was paid to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and to Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, who each had blooms named after them as well. The Queen and Prince Louis also have flowers named for them.

The Royal Horticultural Society describes the clematis Meghan on its website:

"Named after the most recent addition to the royal family (an Prince Harry's bride), 'Meghan' is an exquisite new large-flowering clematis that will usually offer two flowering seasons each year - the first being the most prolific in late spring or early summer (around the time of their wedding), but then again in early autumn. The flowers are a rich and opulent magenta-purple, so they will really make an impact when planted in borders or larger pots."

RHS Plants

Meghan isn't the first royal to be honored with a plant named in her honor. Queen Elizabeth has a beautiful pink rose named for her and Will and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, has a clematis of his own named after him.

Princess Diana also has a clematis named for her—a hot pink one:

RHS Plants

There's also a beautiful pink and white dahlia named in Diana's memory:

RHS Plants

Kate's clematis is purple and white and regally understated, just like her:

RHS Plants

All of the royal flowers are available for purchase from the Royal Horticultural Society, if you want to plant a Windsor family garden of your own.