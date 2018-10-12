As Princess Eugenie's maid of honor, Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops for her outfit. She arrived to St. George's Chapel in Windsor wearing a boatneck-style Ralph & Russo dress.

Beatrice's maid of honor dress and fascinator was quite different from the outfit she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May. For that ceremony, the 30-year-old royal wore a bespoke turquoise Roksanda Viola dress with long, billowing beaded sleeves. She opted for a matching headpiece that resembled a headband more than a hat by Stephen Jones. Today, she seems to have gone with this style too: her fascinator was more like a purple headband.

Since Eugenie's wedding dress code was quite strict (men had to wear morning coats and women day dresses), Beatrice followed the rules to a T. She perfectly matched her fascinator to her dress (how do royals always pull this off??) and stood tall in a pair of heels. The headband-like hat was much simpler and definitely not as outrageous as the one she wore to cousin Prince William's wedding. Back in 2011, the royal caught the internet's attention with her pink Philip Treacy hat. Today, however, Princess Beatrice traded in extravagance for something slightly more demure, so the attention would be all on her lil sis.

