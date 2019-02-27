• Lady Gaga and Christian Carino called off their engagement on February 19, 2019.

• Fans speculate the breakup has to do with a secret romance between Gaga and her A Star Is Born c0-star Bradley Cooper.

• Gaga has yet to "address what was happening emotionally" between her and Carino, leaving fans questioning what really happened between the couple. They've been together since 2017.

Unless you've been living on a remote island for the past few days, you've likely heard about that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow" performance at the Oscars. Even before the crazy amount of chemistry that occurred on stage Sunday night, fans have suggested that Cooper and Gaga are romantically linked outside of their A Star Is Born characters, Ally and Jackson. What didn't help those rumors? Gaga suddenly ending her engagement to fiancé Christian Carino.

According to a source from US Weekly, Gaga "hasn't even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally." She has yet to publicly comment on the breakup, and instead has been focusing on her "Best Original Song" Oscars win and the Golden Globe and Grammy nominations she's received for her role in Cooper's directorial debut, A Star Is Born. Fans began to speculate the Gaga/Carino split when she showed up to the 2019 Grammys without her (huge) engagement ring, and the breakup was confirmed on February 19.

So, why did Lady Gaga and Christian Carino really break up? “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story,” a source originally told People. "They just weren't going to work out in the long run."

However, it's worth noting another major reason for the split Lady Gaga has previously discussed. In Gaga's Five Foot Two documentary, released in 2017 (it's currently on Netflix, you can watch it here), she revealed intimate details about her relationship with ex Taylor Kinney, and how devastated she was about calling off their engagement. In a heartbreaking conversation, she discussed how every romantic relationship always ended due to her partner's inability to handle her devotion to her work, and how she "can never get it all right at the same time."

"I just want to make music and make people happy, and, like, I'm on tour and I have a family and I just can never get it all right at the same time. I always have a shoot...My love life's imploded."

She continued, "It's a sad day when I'm doing the Super Bowl, and I'm so excited to do it, but I can't help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt. I sell 30 million, I lose Luc. You know? I get the move, I lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this. I'm alone, Brandon, every night. And all these people will leave. Right? They will leave. And then I'll be alone. And then I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence."

Perhaps this pattern continued with Carino, giving her all to her work with Bradley during such a revolutionary time in her career.

Of course, fans continue to think the breakup has something to do with Gaga and Cooper's rumored secret romance outside of their work. (Let's all remember he's currently dating the mother of his child!).

No one can tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love. No one. — Brittney Bertucci (@tucci1622) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga .... in love? — Lore Troncoso (@loretro1) February 25, 2019

Knowing how much Lady Gaga loves and appreciate her fans, there's sure to be some clarity sooner than later.

