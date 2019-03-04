Luke Perry, best known for his roles on 90210 and most recently the character of Archie's dad on the CW's Riverdale, has reportedly passed away at the age of 52. The actor suffered a massive stroke last week, and was unable to recover from the damage.

Perry's publicist confirmed the news Monday morning in the following statement:

He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.

Here, Perry's fans react to the tragic news.

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019

Dear lord, he was possibly my first major crush growing up. RIP Luke Perry! This is horrible news. — Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) March 4, 2019

I spoke briefly with Luke Perry on a red carpet once. He ragged on his young costars, made me laugh a lot, and was as twinkly-eyed and roguishly appealing as he was when he was a teen. Sending love to everyone who knew and loved him. — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) March 4, 2019

dear god Rest In Peace Luke Perry i cant believe this — Sherri Saum (@SherriSaum1) March 4, 2019

I can’t believe Luke Perry has died!!! 😢😭😢😭 love u Fred Andrews #riverdale — rhianna (@RhiannaJayne8) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was very kind to bar staff, which is some of the highest praise you can give to famous people. RIP — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry😩😩 My favorite Riverdale dad... taken far too soon💔 keep watching over us❤️ — M loves Jeed || 22 days 💕 (@jeedswonderland) March 4, 2019

If Luke perry is gone what is going to happen to “Archie’s dad” like how do then announce Archie’s dad is gone?? @CW_Riverdale really won’t be the same 😞😞😞 — hales ◟̽◞̽ (@IIhaleyeveII) March 4, 2019

Rest in peace Luke perry... loved you in 90210 as a kid you were so handsome. My sister still has the ken doll. That i tried to snatch 😢 #LukePerry #90s #riverdale pic.twitter.com/JDjpSxEuk6 — Jeh-knee-furr🦊🌺 (@MuffetVonKatz) March 4, 2019

My thoughts are with the family of Luke Perry, and of course the cast and crew of Riverdale. Rest in peace Luke, I will always remember your cameo on The Simpsons — Chloe 🌴 TS7 SS 🤞🏻 (@cwarnerxo) March 4, 2019

I am weirdly devastated by Luke Perry's passing. It's all so short, and sometimes so sudden. Hug your people, shoot your shot, do it all now. — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was so giving and so kind, and also once laughed out loud in front of a couple thousand people when I asked him what it was like to punch out Mark Consuelos — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

All of us 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3IJy7krQoW — Christopher Barnard (@chbarnard) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry aka Dylan McKay. I loved Dylan very much in high school. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

