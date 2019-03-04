Luke Perry, best known for his roles on 90210 and most recently the character of Archie's dad on the CW's Riverdale, has reportedly passed away at the age of 52. The actor suffered a massive stroke last week, and was unable to recover from the damage.
Perry's publicist confirmed the news Monday morning in the following statement:
He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.
Here, Perry's fans react to the tragic news.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.