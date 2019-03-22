Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on the last edition here.

Hi, purple finches, and welcome back to another occasional edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. Okay, I have a question: Where the heck is The King? The Netflix take on Shakespeare’s Henriad has been wrapped since last year, and Timmy’s bowl cut for the role has completely grown out by this point and yet we don’t even have so much as a trailer? Like, wasn’t this movie supposed to be done by now? Come on, Netflix. You can film an Amy Schumer stand-up special when she’s five months pregnant and release it before she gives birth and yet Timmy stans can’t even get so much as a trailer after all this time? I’m pissed!

(Just kidding, Netflix, I could never be mad at you.)

Okay, so Timmy’s still maintaining his social media silence and appearances moratorium while he flits from one filming location to another (the notable exception being all of his posts from the Little Women set), but there is still news in the world of TimCha.

So wé should explore it!

Dune is officially filming!

Yes, Chalastans, the sci-fi movie I am most anticipating (and the only sci-fi movie I have ever anticipated, if I’m being honest) is finally coming to fruition. We should catch up on what we know so far, I think:

Timmy plays lead character Paul Atreides, reprising a role played by Agent Dale Cooper Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s much-maligned 1984 adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel of the same name.

Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s much-maligned 1984 adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel of the same name. Denis Villeneuve is directing.

The locations we know about are Budapest and Jordan. We knew about Budapest, but Jordan is newer info. It makes sense: It’s a sandy movie, you’ve got to have sand, damn it! But anyway, I look forward to Timmy’s ambiguously-captioned Instagram pic from the ancient city of Petra, where he will inevitably go on one of his free filming days. I’m thinking it’ll be a Cudi lyric, or maybe Talking Heads? Now taking all bets.



Hans Zimmer is doing the soundtrack, apparently? He and Villeneuve worked together on Blade Runner 2049, which was surprisingly good or so I’ve read and will take their word for it.

Oscar Isaac is playing Timmy’s dad (💦)

Both Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem are also there. (💦 💦)

There are other things to know but this is by far the most pertinent/horny information currently available. Dune is slated for release November 20, 2020.

Armie Hammer just cast serious doubt on the CMBYN sequel!

I am not sure how I feel about this. Armie Hammer, perfectly adequate half of the most shippable movie couple in recent memory, spoke with Vulture about his new role in Hotel Mumbai, and the interviewer—bless you, Rachel Handler—asked about the rumored Call Me By Your Name sequel that we deserve.

Armie’s answer was not exactly optimism-inducing:

Timmy’s out! I’m not sure why. Timmy said the only way he’d do it is if they paid him $15 million. [Laughs.] No, the truth is, there have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day — I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?

He also mentions that there isn't actually a script or anything, just a lot of excitement, and then goes on to say, “If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no. But at the same time, I’m like, That was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?”

I’ll tell you why you don’t leave it alone: Because I want more. I want to go back to the person I was when I saw that movie. I want more Sufjan songs. I want more Timmy crying into a fireplace. I want more lush Italian scenery and more bittersweet nostalgia for the first person I ever thought I loved. OKAY?! That’s why you don’t just “leave that alone,” Armie.

God! I feel misunderstood.

You can read the full interview here.

The Other Two has done a striking homage.

In case we never get that sequel, I think you should know (okay, you probably already know but this column is biweekly now and just humor me?) about an incredible new show.

It all started last weekend, when my roommate and I made plans to completely Marie Kondo our kitchen and so naturally spent Saturday watching TV shows for 7 hours and then going to a bar. One of the shows we watched was Comedy Central’s new scripted series The Other Two, about a pair of siblings whose much-younger brother becomes an overnight teen sensation, a la Justin Bieber, casting a harsh light on the siblings’ own insecurities and shortcomings. That’s the gist anyway, you should watch it. It’s hilarious but also a little sad and heartfelt.

Anyway, in the most recent episode (though a new one will have aired by the time this is published), middle sibling Cary (played by Drew Tarver) accidentally messes up a potential relationship by being an idiot. I won’t spoil the specifics, but he closes the episode by looking into a fire and weeping. When this came on during our binge-watch, I began cackling maniacally while my roommate was like, “Wait, what? What is this?” Turns out, she has never seen Call Me By Your Name somehow? That’s what we’ll watch next weekend instead of Marie Kondo’ing the mudroom, but I’ve included the clip below for your viewing pleasure:

Perfection. And that’s the news! Have a béautiful weekend!

