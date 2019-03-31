Why Colton Underwood Is Returning the First Engagement Ring He Got for Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor's most recent couple, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, didn't get engaged in the show's finale, but ABC still decided to provide them with a Neil Lane engagement ring to use when the time comes.

Jimmy Kimmel presented the ring—which neither Colton nor Cassie chose—to the couple on his show.

Cassie isn't a fan of the ring and Colton is therefore working on exchanging it for one she'll like more.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have not really done much of anything by the Bachelor playbook. The couple broke up on TV, reunited in the show's finale, but still weren't engaged as of the After the Final Rose special. Now, the couple is once again marching to the beat of their own Bachelor Nation drum by returning the Neil Lane engagement ring that the show provided them for their anticipated future engagement.

The ring itself, which was presented to Colton by ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel, is a a square-cut, three-carat diamond which is set in a platinum band and surrounded by a double halo made of 162 smaller brilliant-cut diamonds. And Cassie is very "meh" about the ring, apparently. During an appearance on LadyGang, Colton explained that it doesn't fit his GF's personal style and is therefore being exchanged.

"I was told that I could trade it in," Colton explained to the hosts, who also didn't love the ring ABC provided him. "I didn't order it!"

During the segment, Colton even called Cassie to give her a chance to weigh in. "I just have a very particular idea in my mind," she explained.

"Cass wants a gold, simple band, with an oval-cut [stone]," Colton said, proving that he definitely knows what his fiancée-to-be actually likes.

Watch the LadyGang clip for yourself below:

